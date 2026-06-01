KPSM Assists Primary School Students in Preparation for Upcoming Traffic Examination

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is pleased to announce that officers from the Traffic Department recently visited several primary schools to assist students in their preparation for the upcoming annual traffic examination.

As part of KPSM’s ongoing commitment to road safety education and youth development, Traffic Department officers conducted informative sessions with Group 7 students at Oranje School and Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School. During these visits, officers provided guidance on traffic rules, road safety awareness, and essential knowledge required for the traffic examination.

The initiative forms an important part of KPSM’s efforts to educate young road users and promote safe behavior among future cyclists, pedestrians, and motorists. The officers engaged with the students, answered questions, and helped reinforce the lessons necessary for success in the upcoming examination.

KPSM takes this opportunity to wish all Group 7 students the very best of success as they prepare for and participate in the traffic exam. We encourage all students to apply the knowledge they have gained and continue practicing safe behavior on and around the roads.

The management of KPSM would also like to extend its sincere appreciation to the administrations and staff of Oranje School and Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School for their cooperation and commitment to this important educational program. Special thanks are also extended to the Traffic Department officers who dedicated their time and expertise to assist the students in their preparations.

Like this: Like Loading…