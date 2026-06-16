KPSM Arrests Four Suspects and Confiscates Two Firearms During Weekend Operation

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues its efforts to combat gun and drug-related crimes across the island. As part of these ongoing operations, officers carried out a successful intervention during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 14, 2026.

At approximately 2:10 a.m., police officers encountered a small white vehicle driving in a suspicious manner. Upon seeing the police patrol, the driver speeded up, prompting officers to pursue the vehicle in order to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle was subsequently stopped and found to be occupied by four individuals: three males and one female. Officers carried out a control on the vehicle based on firearm and narcotics laws. During the control and search of the occupants, officers discovered that two of the suspects were carrying firearms. Two Glock 26 pistols were confiscated, along with a quantity of narcotics. All the four suspects in the vehicle were arrested. The suspects arrested in connection with this incident are:

S.F.R., approximately 30 years old

R.R.F., approximately 20 years old

C.J.A., approximately 21 years old

F.K.D. (female), approximately 17 years old

All four suspects reside on the French side of the island.

The suspects were later transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further investigation. The confiscated firearms and narcotics have been seized as evidence.

KPSM emphasizes that these types of operations will continue as part of its commitment to reducing gun violence and drug-related criminal activity. The possession and circulation of illegal firearms remain a major concern, particularly in light of the recent gun-related incidents that have occurred on both sides of the island and on neighboring islands throughout the region.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten remains dedicated to safeguarding the community and will continue to proactively target individuals involved in the illegal possession of firearms, narcotics trafficking, and other criminal activities.

KPSM encourages members of the public to continue sharing information that may assist law enforcement in preventing and solving crimes. Anyone with information can contact the police at 911 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

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