Justice Partners Unite to Strengthen Public Safety and Enforcement Efforts

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) hosted a high-level coordination meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at the Philipsburg Police Station, bringing together representatives from KPSM, Immigration and Border Protection Services, Customs, and other personnel within the Ministry of Justice.

The session focused on developing joint strategies, improving information-sharing, and identifying areas where combined enforcement and investigative efforts can produce more effective results. Particular attention was given to joint operations, coordinated enforcement actions, information sharing and investigations that can benefit from a multi-agency approach.

The management teams agreed that the challenges facing the community today require a united response from all relevant authorities. By combining resources, expertise, and operational capabilities, the various departments can better address matters related to public safety, border security, crime prevention, and compliance with local laws and regulations.

These coordination meetings will continue on a regular basis to develop strategies, establish priorities, and ensure a unified approach to protecting the people of Sint Maarten. KPSM remains committed to working closely with all justice partners to promote a safer and more secure Sint Maarten for all residents and visitors.

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