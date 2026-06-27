James Finies Distances himself from the Conference organised 24th June 2026 by the Baku Initiative Group held in Washington DC 

The Bonaire Human Rights Organization (BHRO) and James Finies, distance themselves from the conference held in Washington, D.C., titled “Right of Return and Self-Determination: Double Standards and Selective Approaches,” organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), an organisation from Azerbaijan.

Contrary to Google search information, and other media outlets BHRO and James Finies did not participate in this conference held recently in Washington DC.

In addition James Finies distances himself from the statements made by Aruba, Curacao, St Maarten, St Eustatius and Saba, including One St Maarten made by Rhoda Arrindel, National Alliance made by Christopher Emmanuel, St Eustatius’s Charles Woodley, Curacao’s Na Kaminda Pa Libertat made by Disrael Orpheline and other participants from Aruba and Saba.

Baku Initiative Group sent an invitation to James Finies and BHRO to attend this conference, in which BHRO forseeingly advised against as we are following a United Nations level diplomatic led trajectory and made the decision not to participate and respectfully declined the invitation.

BHRO and James Finies therefore wishes to distance themselves from this conference (“Right of Return and Self-Determination: Double Standards and Selective Approaches”) and from any statements, positions, conclusions, recommendations, agreements or declarations arising from this event made by representatives from Aruba, Curacao, St Maarten, St Eustatius, and Saba.

Such views should not be interpreted as reflecting the position of BHRO, James Finies and the people of Bonaire.

As an independent organization, BHRO and James Finies carefully evaluates all invitations, partnerships, and initiatives to ensure that participation is consistent with its mandate, principles, strategic objectives and wishes to reiterate that from our view this conference was not in line with the above.

BHRO remains focused on advancing the rights and interests of the people of Bonaire through constructive dialogue with member states of the United Nations and reiterates that BHRO support to James Finies international trajectory that is not seeking independence from the Netherlands but protection of Bonaire peoples under the UN Charter as the Bonerians being the majority over 70% after 2010 were reduced today to less then 30% facing demographic and cultural erasure according to CBS statistics.

This catastrophic erasure is not the case in Aruba, Curacao, St Maarten, Saba or St Eustatius.

Therefore, BHRO and James Finies distance themselves from this conference and the statements made by the representatives of Baku Initiative group, St Maarten, St. Eustatius, Curacao, Aruba and Saba.

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