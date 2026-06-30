Jade Maccow Takes on Presidency of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset celebrated an evening of inspiration, recognition, fellowship, and new beginnings at its annual Change of Board Ceremony held on June 20, 2026, at Mélange, Port de Plaisance. The elegant “50 Shades of Green” themed event marked the conclusion of President Alex Pierre’s successful Rotary year and the installation of President Jade Maccow as President for the 2026–2027 Rotary year.

The evening was masterfully hosted by Charles Rollan and Luciana Raspail, whose energy and enthusiasm helped create a memorable celebration for members, guests, sponsors, and community partners.

Reflecting on the club’s theme, “Helping Hands, Touching Hearts, Changing Lives,” President Pierre highlighted a year filled with impactful projects in literacy, youth development, healthcare, environmental stewardship, and community service. The club also celebrated several accomplishments, including recognition from Rotary District 7020 and the prestigious Platinum EPIC Award for excellence in public image and community engagement.

Members were recognized for their commitment and participation throughout the year, with Silver, Gold, and Platinum Attendance Awards presented to Rotarians who achieved 50% or higher attendance at club meetings, fellowship events, and service projects.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of Paul Harris Fellow and Multiple Paul Harris Fellow recognition. Several club members were honored for their continued support of The Rotary Foundation, while Gold and Platinum Sponsors Guillaume Gorlier, Guillaume Gumbs, and Joy Carty were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows for their generosity and unwavering support of the club. In a touching tribute, Rotarians Magdiona Gumbs and Krystel Davis presented Paul Harris Fellow recognitions to their mothers, Bernice Gumbs and Glenda Smith Groeneveldt, celebrating lives dedicated to service, compassion, and giving back to others.

The club also proudly welcomed Tamara Leonard as an Honorary Member, recognizing her steadfast support and dedication to Rotary.

President Pierre’s highest individual awards were presented to:

Fellowship Silver Award – Krystel Davis

Board Member of the Year Gold Award – Jamila Boirard

Rotarian of the Year Platinum Award– Assistant Governor and Club Secretary Elisia Lake

As he concluded his term, President Pierre thanked members, sponsors, and community partners for helping make the year a success and reminded attendees that the true legacy of Rotary is found in lives touched through service.

Incoming President Jade Maccow shared an inspiring vision for the year ahead under Rotary International’s theme, “Creating Lasting Impact.” Drawing on her passion as an educator, she emphasized empowering youth, promoting literacy, fostering mentorship, supporting entrepreneurship, and strengthening communities through meaningful and sustainable service. She challenged members to continue dreaming boldly, serving passionately, and working together to create opportunities that will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

The incoming Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 Rotary year includes:

President – Jade Maccow

Immediate Past President & Treasurer – Alex Pierre

President-Elect – Cheryl Dangleben-York

Vice President, President Nominee and Public Image Chair – Kathy Africa

Secretary – Jamila Boirard

Rotary Foundation Chair – Kimberley Duzong

Sergeant-at-Arms – Fabiana Beauperthuy-Richardson

Youth Service Chair – Elisia Lake

Club Learning Facilitator – Franklyn Salomons

Disaster Relief and Environment Chair – Antoine Flanders

Membership Chair – Billy Jean-Baptiste

Service Projects Chair – Krystel Davis

Club Administration Chair – Marilyn Clark-Waterfort

Fundraising Chair – Norrisa Anatol

Wellness Chair – Stuart Johnson

The evening concluded with fellowship, silent auctions, and exciting door prize giveaways. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset extends heartfelt thanks to all sponsors, donors, supporters, and guests whose generosity helped make the celebration a tremendous success and whose continued support strengthens the club’s ability to serve communities throughout St. Maarten.

As the club enters its eighth year of service, members remain committed to creating opportunities, empowering future leaders, and making a lasting impact through Service Above Self.

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