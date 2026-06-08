Island Gems helps ASA’s kitchen running with donation of new industrial stove

SUCKER GARDEN, Sint Maarten – Island Gems Charity Foundation has donated a new industrial stove to the No Kidding With Our Kids Foundation (ASA), helping the organization continue providing daily hot meals and a safe, nurturing environment for the children it serves.

For nearly three decades, ASA has supported children on Sint Maarten through educational, recreational, and character-building programmes. A key component of its work is ensuring that children receive a nutritious meal each afternoon.

The donation comes after ASA identified an urgent need to replace its aging industrial stove, which had served the organization for more than 20 years and had become increasingly unreliable for daily use. By donating the new stove, Island Gems has helped ensure that ASA can continue preparing meals for the children who depend on its after-school and community programs.

Island Gems President Alita Singh said the Foundation was pleased to support an initiative that directly impacts the well-being of children.

“At Island Gems, we believe that children learn best when their basic needs are met. By donating this stove, we are supporting an organization that has been making a positive difference in the lives of young people for many years. We are proud to contribute to a program that provides both nourishment and opportunity.”

ASA Managing Director Merlyn Schaminee-Miguel expressed gratitude for the support.

“The ability to provide a warm meal each day is an important part of what we do. This donation ensures that we can continue serving the children who depend on our program. We are sincerely grateful to Island Gems for responding to this need.”

The new stove will support meal preparation for approximately 100 children who participate in ASA’s programs and will help ensure continuity of service for years to come.

Present for the donation presentation were Island Gems members Alita Singh, Varsha Punjabi, Cherise Rambhadjan and Ludmilla de Weever. Accepting the donation on behalf of ASA was Managing Director Merlyn Schaminee-Miguel.

In addition to its meal programme, ASA is expanding opportunities for children to connect with nature through a greenhouse and outdoor learning space. Children participate in planting herbs, vegetables, and other crops while learning about local agriculture, Sint Maarten’s history, and the traditional uses of plants and bush tea ingredients. The outdoor area is being developed as a space where children can read, learn, cool off, and build a stronger connection with nature.

To complete the project, ASA is seeking support for materials such as gravel and benches. Island Gems encourages individuals and businesses interested in contributing to the initiative to contact ASA directly and help bring this valuable community space to life.

Island Gems Charity Foundation is the longest-running women-led charitable organization on Sint Maarten/Saint-Martin and supports initiatives focused on education, youth development, health, community welfare, and other projects that strengthen the community.

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