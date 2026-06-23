Investigation team visits scene of St. Peters fatal shooting incident

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Representatives of the Prosecutor’s Office Curaçao, together with investigators involved in the Kestrel investigation, conducted a visit on Monday, June 22, 2026, to the location in St. Peters where the fatal police-involved shooting incident occurred on February 13, 2026.

The purpose of the visit was to gain a further understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident and to assess whether additional investigative measures, including a possible forensic reconstruction, could contribute to the ongoing investigation.

As previously announced, the Prosecutor’s Office in Curaçao assumed responsibility for the final handling of the investigation in the interest of objectivity and independence. The investigation itself continues to be conducted by the National Detectives (Landsrecherche) under the supervision of the Prosecutor’s Office.

As part of the investigation, witness statements, forensic evidence, and available video footage continue to be reviewed and analyzed. The site visit forms part of the ongoing efforts to ensure that all relevant facts and circumstances are thoroughly examined before a final decision is made regarding the case.

The investigation remains ongoing. In order to safeguard the integrity of the process, no further details regarding investigative findings or potential next steps will be disclosed at this time.

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