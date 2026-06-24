Influencer Open house: Discover Your Library

We, the Sint Maarten Library is thrilled to invite the community to a special Influencer Open House on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Come out and see which influencers will be there. We are also incredibly excited to announce a special guest appearance by Sint Maarten’s Senior Carnival Queen, adding some extra royal energy to our celebration.

The Sint Maarten Library is a vibrant center for learning, creativity, and community engagement; we want to show you everything we have in store. Your favorite local influencer might be stopping by! This promotional event is your perfect opportunity to explore our space, find out what exciting new events are in the pipeline, and meet our wonderful, dedicated staff.

We are also hosting an exclusive one-day registration drive during the event. Adult library memberships will be available for XCG 25.00, valid only on this day. Attendees may register themselves and their children on-site, have their library card photos taken, and begin their journey as lifelong readers.

“The Sint Maarten Library is more than just books; it is a place where people of all ages can read, learn, create, and connect,” says D. Mathew York, who served as coordinator for this program. “We encourage everyone to visit, explore our resources, and discover how the library can support their educational, personal, and professional growth.”

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and community development. Through our diverse collections, engaging programs, digital resources, and educational services, we are here to support you at every stage of life.

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