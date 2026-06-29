IETA Announces Relocation of Transport and Taxi Dispatching Offices and Temporary Service Adjustments

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) hereby informs the public that, effective June 29, 2026, the Transport Section and the Taxi Dispatching & School Bus Inspection Section have relocated from their former location across from Fair Way Supermarket to the Telem Building on Pond Island, Philipsburg, behind the Government Administration Building. This relocation forms part of IETA’s ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency and enhance service delivery to the public.

As operations transition to the new facility, members of the public may experience temporary delays in processing times and service delivery for certain services, including:

Driving Examinations

Confirmation Letters

Substitute Vehicle Letters

General Information Inquiries

To ensure continuity of service during this transition period, members of the public are encouraged to utilize the following contact information:

Driving Examinations

Mobile & WhatsApp: +1 (721) 559-7674

Email: driving.exams@sintmaartengov.org

Transport Control Unit

Mobile & WhatsApp: +1 (721) 559-7685

Email: teatt.trans@sintmaartengov.org

Taxi Dispatching & School Bus Inspection

Email: ieta@sintmaartengov.org

IETA advises that all listed email addresses remain active and are regularly monitored. Members of the public are encouraged to contact the relevant department prior to visiting the office while the relocation process is finalized.

Applicants with scheduled driving examinations should continue to report as instructed. Candidates scheduled for theoretical driving examinations are required to report to the Telem Building on Pond Island at least 15 minutes prior to their scheduled examination time.

Candidates scheduled for the practical driving examinations must continue to report to the John Larmonie Center on Longwall Road. Persons wishing to collect a Driving Competency Declaration may do so at the Telem Building on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon. Should any changes to scheduled examinations become necessary, affected applicants will be contacted directly.

Further information regarding office hours, service availability, and any temporary service adjustments will be communicated through the official communication channels of the Government of Sint Maarten and local media outlets as the transition progresses.

IETA apologizes for any inconvenience this temporary transition may cause and thanks the public for its patience, cooperation, and understanding during this period.

For further information, please contact:

Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA)

Email: ieta@sintmaartengov.org

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