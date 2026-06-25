Gromyko Wilson Extends Heartfelt Condolences and Solidarity to Venezuela After Devastating Double Earthquakes

It is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to the people of Venezuela following the devastating double earthquakes that have struck your nation in quick succession.

The loss of life, the widespread destruction, and the immense suffering endured by so many families and communities during this tragic event are truly heartbreaking. In this moment of immense grief, I stand in full solidarity with the Venezuelan people.

Your resilience, strength, and spirit in the face of such adversity have not gone unnoticed by the world.

On behalf of myself and all those I represent, I offer my unwavering support. May the bonds of international friendship and shared humanity provide comfort and strength as Venezuela begins the long process of recovery and rebuilding. Resources, aid, and assistance will be mobilized where possible to help those affected, and our thoughts remain firmly with the victims, their families, the first responders, and every citizen working to heal and restore.

Venezuela, you are not alone. We mourn with you, we stand with you, and we believe in your ability to rise once more.

With deepest sympathy and solidarity,

Gromyko Wilson

Gromyko Wilson Expresa Profundas Condolencias y Solidaridad con Venezuela tras los Devastadores Terremotos Dobles

Es con profundo pesar y un corazón apesadumbrado que extiendo mis más sinceras condolencias al pueblo de Venezuela tras los devastadores terremotos dobles que han golpeado su nación en rápida sucesión.

La pérdida de vidas, la destrucción generalizada y el inmenso sufrimiento soportado por tantas familias y comunidades durante este trágico evento son verdaderamente desgarradores.

En este momento de inmenso duelo, me solidarizo plenamente con el pueblo venezolano. Su resiliencia, fuerza y espíritu frente a tal adversidad no han pasado desapercibidos por el mundo.

En nombre mío y de todos aquellos a quienes represento, ofrezco mi apoyo inquebrantable.

Que los lazos de amistad internacional y la humanidad compartida brinden consuelo y fuerza mientras Venezuela inicia el largo proceso de recuperación y reconstrucción. Se movilizarán recursos, ayuda y asistencia donde sea posible para ayudar a los afectados, y nuestros pensamientos permanecen firmemente con las víctimas, sus familias, los primeros respondedores y cada ciudadano que trabaja para sanar y restaurar.

Venezuela, no están solos. Lloramos con ustedes, estamos con ustedes y creemos en su capacidad para levantarse una vez más.

Con la más profunda simpatía y solidaridad,

Gromyko Wilson

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