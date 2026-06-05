Governor signs national decree formalizing dismissal of Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — On June 4, 2026, the Cabinet of the Governor of Sint Maarten received the draft national decree concerning the dismissal of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug.

The decree was signed by the Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency Ajamu G. Baly, thereby formalizing the dismissal of Minister Brug.

The dismissal follows the resignation tendered by Minister Brug on June 3, 2026, subsequent to the motion of no-confidence passed by the Parliament of Sint Maarten on Friday May 29, 2026.

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