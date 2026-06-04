Governor receives resignation letter from Minister Public Health, Social Development and Labor”

HARBOUR VIEW, PHILIPSBURG — In an audience held on June 3, 2026 at the Cabinet of the Governor, His Excellency Governor of Sint Maarten, Mr. Ajamu G. Baly, was presented with the resignation letter of the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Mr. Richinel S.J. Brug.

The resignation was tendered by Minister Brug as a result of the current political situation. On Friday May 29th, 2026, the Parliament of Sint Maarten passed a motion of no-confidence against the minister. In accordance with article 33, second paragraph, of the Constitution of Sint Maarten, a minister who no longer has the confidence of Parliament shall make his position available.

The Governor has forwarded the resignation letter to the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Mr. Luc F.E. Mercelina, for further handling and advice regarding the necessary follow-up actions.

Like this: Like Loading…