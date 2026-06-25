Former Minister Brug marks World Vitiligo Day by commending awareness and inclusion efforts

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On the occasion of World Vitiligo Day, former Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel S.J. Brug, is commending the organizers, advocates, and individuals living with Vitiligo who continue to raise awareness, promote acceptance, and educate the public about the condition.

Having attended the opening activities earlier this month and received a Certificate of Appreciation, Brug said the recognition belongs to those who continue to courageously share their stories and advocate for greater understanding.

“One of the things that stood out to me was the connection between Vitiligo awareness and mental health. Too many children who appear different face bullying, teasing, or exclusion, and we often underestimate the impact this can have on their confidence and well-being,” Brug said.

He also noted how inspiring it was to meet and learn about individuals living with Vitiligo who have excelled professionally and hold prominent positions in various fields around the world.

“Their success reminds us that a person’s condition does not define their potential. Their talent, determination, and character do.”

Brug congratulated the organizers for their continued efforts to promote inclusion and understanding, adding that World Vitiligo Day serves as an important reminder that every person deserves to feel accepted, respected, and valued.

“As a community, let us continue building a Sint Maarten where our differences are not viewed as weaknesses, but as part of what makes us stronger together. By embracing one another with kindness, understanding, and respect, we create a society where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

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