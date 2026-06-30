Fire Dept. Urges Public to Exercise Extreme Caution Amid Elevated Bush Fire Risk

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Fire Department, a department within the Ministry of General Affairs, is urging all residents, landowners, farmers, contractors, and business owners to exercise extreme caution as prolonged dry weather conditions have significantly increased the risk of bush fires across Sint Maarten.

With vegetation becoming increasingly dry and highly combustible, even a small spark can quickly ignite a fire that may spread rapidly, particularly during periods of strong winds. Bush fires not only threaten homes and businesses but also place lives, emergency responders, wildlife, and the island’s natural environment at serious risk.

The Fire Department is strongly advising members of the public not to discard lighted cigarettes, cigars, matches, or any other burning materials, especially along roadsides, vacant lots, hillsides, and areas covered with dry grass or brush. A carelessly discarded cigarette can easily ignite surrounding vegetation and develop into a large-scale fire within minutes.

Residents are also being urged to refrain from burning bush, household garbage, construction debris, or other waste materials during this period. Open burning for agricultural purposes or land clearing should also be avoided, particularly in populated or built-up areas, as changing wind conditions can quickly cause fires to spread beyond their intended boundaries.

Persons who believe controlled burning is necessary are strongly encouraged to first consult the Fire Department before undertaking any activity. Fire officers can provide guidance on safety requirements, weather conditions, firebreaks, and other preventative measures to help reduce the risk of an uncontrolled fire.

The Fire Department also encourages property owners to reduce fire hazards around their homes and businesses by clearing dry vegetation, trimming overgrown grass, removing dead branches and leaves, and properly disposing of combustible waste. Maintaining clean properties creates natural firebreaks and reduces the likelihood of fires spreading to nearby structures.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to remind children of the dangers associated with playing with matches, lighters, fireworks, or other sources of ignition. These items should always be stored safely and kept out of the reach of children.

Motorists are reminded to ensure that vehicles are properly maintained, as mechanical failures or overheated exhaust systems can also ignite dry roadside vegetation. Drivers should never park vehicles on tall, dry grass because the heat from the vehicle’s exhaust system or catalytic converter may be sufficient to start a fire.

The Fire Department emphasizes that preventing bush fires is a shared community responsibility. Every resident has an important role to play by practicing safe behavior, remaining vigilant, and reporting any signs of smoke or fire immediately. Early detection and rapid reporting can significantly reduce damage and improve emergency response efforts.

Residents who observe smoke, an unattended fire, or suspicious fire-related activity are urged to report it immediately. Quick action can help prevent a small fire from escalating into a major emergency.

For additional information, fire safety guidance, or advice regarding controlled burning, members of the public may contact the Fire Department at 542-1215, 542-1217, or 542-6001. In the event of a fire or any emergency, residents should immediately dial 919.

The Fire Department thanks the community for its continued cooperation and reminds everyone that by working together and taking simple preventative measures, Sint Maarten can significantly reduce the risk of bush fires during this period of dry weather.

Protect Life. Protect Property. Prevent Bush Fires.

Fire Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility.

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