Final Notice to Owners of Vehicles Stored at Philipsburg Police Station

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is issuing a final call to owners of vehicles currently stored at the Philipsburg Police Station to come forward and claim their property. Owners who fail to do so risk having their vehicles permanently removed and disposed of in the near future.

As part of KPSM’s ongoing cleanup and hurricane preparedness campaign, efforts are underway to clear the backyard of the Philipsburg Police Station, where numerous scooters, motorcycles, cars, trucks, and other vehicles have been stored for extended periods. With the hurricane season now underway, these vehicles pose potential safety hazards and occupy valuable space needed for police operations.

Despite several previous public requests, many vehicle owners have not yet come forward to claim their property. KPSM is therefore urging all owners to visit the police station as soon as possible with the necessary ownership documentation to arrange collection of their vehicles.

Owners of vehicles that were confiscated in connection with theft, fencing, or other criminal investigations are requested to contact the Detective Department at +1 (721) 542-2222, extensions 114 or 221, for information regarding the status of their vehicles and the procedures for retrieval.

KPSM advises that, following consultation and coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office and other relevant government authorities, the process of removing and disposing of unclaimed vehicles will commence in the near future. Once this process begins, vehicle owners may lose the opportunity to recover their property.

Members of the public who believe they may have a vehicle stored at the police station are strongly encouraged to act without delay.

KPSM appreciates the cooperation of the community as it continues its efforts to maintain a safe, orderly, and hurricane-ready environment.

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