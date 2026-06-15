Fifa urged to remove World Cup VAR official over alleged white supremacist hand gesture

Shaun Evans appeared to make an an ‘OK’ symbol during the official broadcast of Germany’s opening game against Curaçao on Sunday

Graham Dunbar

Source: independent.co.uk

Monday 15 June 2026 10:19 BST

Fifa’s discrimination monitor at the World Cup has called for the removal of a video review official after he appeared to make a hand gesture resembling a white supremacist sign.

Shaun Evans, an Australian official, was seen making an “OK” symbol with his right hand in front of his right leg when the official broadcast of Germany‘s opening game against Curaçao on Sunday cut pre-game to show the team of video review analysts.

Though the game was played in Houston, video officials work in Dallas at the World Cup broadcast centre. The gesture, with thumb and forefinger touched in a circle and other fingers outstretched, was designated a hate symbol by the New York-based Anti-Defamation League in 2019.

“Advice from our experts is that the gesture used clearly resembles an upside down ‘OK’ hand symbol used as a ‘white power’ symbol in global far-right circles,” the Fare network, a long-time partner of Fifa and European soccer body UEFA to monitor racist and discriminatory chants, flags and symbols at international games, said in a statement.

“Clearly this official should have no further role to play in this World Cup,” Fare said in a statement, describing the gesture as “neo-nazi.” Fifa was asked for comment.

In Australia, the Professional Football Referees Association and governing body Football Australia were contacted for comment.

It was unclear if Evans, working at his first game at the World Cup, was making a political gesture or playing a children’s game prank.

The “gotcha” or “circle game” is where someone flashes an upside-down OK sign below their waist and punches in the shoulder anyone who looks at it.

Like this: Like Loading…