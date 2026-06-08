Fatal Traffic Accident Claims Life of Scooter Rider

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed the life of a scooter rider during the early morning hours of Monday, June 8, 2026.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., officers of the Traffic Department, along with patrol officers and personnel from the Fire Department, were dispatched to A.J.C. Brouwers Road in the vicinity of Ace Hardware following reports of a serious traffic accident involving a vehicle on fire.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders encountered a pickup truck engulfed in flames. The Fire Department immediately took action and extinguished the blaze.

During their assessment of the scene, responders also discovered a male victim lying on the side of the roadway. The victim, who was identified as the rider of a scooter involved in the accident, was showing no signs of life.

Medical personnel rendered emergency assistance at the scene; however, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the scooter was traveling on A.J.C. Brouwers Road from the direction of the Churchill Roundabout toward Cole Bay when the rider apparently lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, the scooter crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with a pickup truck that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The impact caused the scooter to become lodged underneath the pickup truck, after which both vehicles caught fire.

The rider was thrown onto the right side of the roadway as a result of the collision.

The Traffic Department is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident.

KPSM extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder to all road users of the importance of exercising caution while operating motor vehicles and scooters on Sint Maarten’s roads. Riders are urged to always wear approved safety helmets, obey speed limits, remain alert to road conditions, and avoid any form of distracted or impaired driving.

Motorists are likewise encouraged to remain vigilant and share the road responsibly with vulnerable road users.

Road safety is a shared responsibility, and KPSM urges all motorists and riders to make safe decisions that can help prevent serious injuries and loss of life.

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