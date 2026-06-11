Fatal Traffic Accident Claims Another Life on Brouwers Road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating another fatal traffic accident that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday, June 11, 2026, on Brouwers Road.

Just after 02.30 a.m., the Central Police Dispatch received several reports of a serious traffic collision involving a motorcycle rider and a motor vehicle on Brouwers Road, in the area just before the Harold Jack Lookout Point. Police patrols and ambulance personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a male victim lying on the roadway. The victim was being attended to by emergency medical personnel who provided urgent medical assistance. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a motor vehicle was traveling downhill on Brouwers Road in the direction of the Kruythoff Roundabout and was reportedly overtaking several vehicles. At the same time, the motorcycle rider was traveling uphill towards the Harold Jack Lookout Point.

For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle collided head-on with the motorcycle, resulting in fatal injuries to the rider.

The Traffic Department is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Traffic investigators are gathering evidence and to determine the exact cause of the collision.

KPSM is once again urging all road users to exercise extreme caution and responsibility while operating vehicles on the roads of Sint Maarten.

The police are deeply concerned by the number of serious traffic accidents occurring on the island, particularly as two lives have been lost in separate fatal traffic accidents within the past week.

Excessive speed, dangerous overtaking maneuvers, distracted driving, and reckless behavior continue to place lives at risk. KPSM reminds all motorists and motorcyclists that every decision made behind the wheel can have life-altering consequences.

The Police Force extends its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.