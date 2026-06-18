EYoung Talent Fund (FoN) expands to Sint Maarten with first grant awarded to future Alvin Ailey Dancer

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The EYoung Talent Fund (EYT FoN), established by EY Dutch Caribbean as part of its broader community impact initiatives alongside EY Cares and managed by the Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG), has officially expanded its reach to Sint Maarten and has awarded its first financial contribution on the island to Shanelle Kemoya Bucknor, a talented young dancer at NIA who has been accepted into the internationally renowned Alvin Ailey School in New York.

Established in Curaçao in 2017, the EYT FoN supports exceptional young talent in pursuing opportunities in the fields of arts, culture, science and sports. Since January 2026, the Fund has also been available to young talent on Sint Maarten.

For Shanelle, acceptance to Alvin Ailey represents an extraordinary opportunity to further develop her talent at one of the world’s leading institutions for professional dance training.

A Story of Talent and Opportunity

During a recent Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) Fonds op Naam Foundings Session on Sint Maarten, Shanelle shared her words of gratitude and gave a special performance that showcased the talent and dedication that led to her acceptance into Alvin Ailey.

Her teacher, Arlene Halley, also addressed attendees and emphasized the importance of investing in local talent, highlighting how opportunities such as these can have a lasting impact on young artists and the wider community.

Investing in the Next Generation

The expansion of the EYoung Talent FoN to Sint Maarten reflects its ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for talented young people across the Dutch Caribbean.

For Sint Maarten, the support provided to Shanelle Kemoya Bucknor represents more than a financial contribution- it is an investment in talent, ambition and the future of the island’s creative community.

About the EYoung Talent FoN

Established in Curaçao in 2017, the EYoung Talent FoN supports exceptional young talent on Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire and Sint Maarten, in pursuing educational, artistic, scientific and athletic opportunities through targeted financial support.

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