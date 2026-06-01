DC ALFA Conference 2026 Successfully Held for the First Time in Sint Maarten

Sint Maarten, – The Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance (DC ALFA) successfully concluded its 2026 Conference, held from May 25–29 in Sint Maarten. The event marked the first time the annual conference was hosted on the island of Sint Maarten and underscored the growing importance of regional cooperation in strengthening food security, sustainable agriculture, fisheries, and livestock development across the Dutch Caribbean.

DC ALFA is a collaborative platform established by the agriculture departments of Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. The alliance promotes cooperation in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, food security, and sustainable development.

The conference brought together government representatives, farmers, fishermen, livestock holders, educational institutions, and regional partners to exchange knowledge, discuss common challenges, and identify opportunities for collaboration. The program comprised strategic discussions, stakeholder engagement sessions, best practices sharing, field visits, and the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the six islands.

The conference was officially opened by the Honorable Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (TEATT) of Sint Maarten, together with Ms. Bernise Stoffer, Program Manager of the Dutch Caribbean Partnership Program at RVO, representing the conference sponsor, Mr. Hamza Kacha of the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy (EZK).

During her remarks, Ms. Stoffer reaffirmed the continued support of the Ministry of EZK to DC ALFA and emphasized the importance of actively involving farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders in discussions and decision-making processes affecting their sectors. Therefore, the Dutch Ministry of EZK funded the trip for 15 fisherman, livestock holders and farmers from Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba and Sint Eustatia to come to Sint Maarten and partake in discussions and also to follow a cooperation training alongside Sint Maarten’s very own Farmers & Fisherman for all to benefit and follow. She also expressed appreciation for the continued support of the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Nature (LVVN), which enables RVO to facilitate regional cooperation through the Dutch Caribbean Partnership Program.

In addition, DC ALFA President Ms. Nathalie Maduro, Director of the Department of Agriculture in Aruba, and Vice President Mr. Shervin Frederick of Sint Maarten welcomed participants to the 2026 DC ALFA Conference. They highlighted the strong collaboration among the six islands over the past five years, beginning with a shared visioning process and culminating into the formal establishment of DC ALFA. Their remarks underscored the islands’ ongoing commitment to collaborate in enhancing food security, sustainable agriculture, fisheries, and livestock development throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Key presentations included an update from Mr. Gerbert Kunst, Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, on the Public Pillar funds that the Netherlands is making available to the agriculture departments of the Dutch Caribbean islands. Participants also received an update from Ms. Jamy Gouwie, prospective Chair of the Supervisory Board of the CariFoodFund (CFF), who outlined developments regarding future financing opportunities for the agricultural sector and the importance of a regional approach to strengthening food security and agricultural development across the Dutch Caribbean. She expressed CariFoodFund’s willingness to work closely with DC ALFA and welcomed the opportunity to engage with the alliance as a principal regional partner in supporting the growth and sustainability of the agriculture, fisheries, and livestock sectors.

Participants emphasized the importance of ensuring that research conducted within the Dutch Caribbean accurately reflects the realities of all six islands. They noted that regional policies and development strategies should be based on inclusive, evidence-based research and locally validated data. Concerns were raised that some regional studies do not always fully capture each island’s unique circumstances , highlighting the need for greater and more timely stakeholder involvement throughout the research process.

Participants stressed that accurate and representative data is essential to avoid the development of incorrect country profiles and policy recommendations. As an example, concerns were raised about the recent PRIVA research, which participants felt did not adequately reflect the current realities and circumstances of all six islands. They emphasized the importance of involving local stakeholders throughout the research process to ensure that findings are accurate, up-to-date, and representative of each island’s specific context.

Primary Producers Call for Stronger Representation

A key result of the conference was an unexpected initiative by farmers, fishermen, and livestock holders from the six Dutch Caribbean islands. Led by Ms. Nancy Prasad of Piska Bon, the group issued a letter officially acknowledging DC ALFA as a vital regional platform that represents primary food producers. They also requested that the alliance act as their representative in regional policy discussions and decision-making processes.

The signatories called for DC ALFA to play a formal role in discussions on agriculture, fisheries, livestock, food security, and rural development. They also emphasized the need for practical training opportunities, stronger stakeholder engagement, and greater support for local food production. In addition, they advocated for targeted grant and subsidy programs to support small-scale producers, innovation, sustainability, and climate resilience.

The conference also featured contributions from regional and international experts, including representatives of the World Horti Center (WHC), the University of the West Indies (UWI), the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), Saint Barthélemy, and the European Union. Their presentations highlighted the importance of research, innovation, education, and strategic partnerships in strengthening the agricultural sector throughout the region.

The conference concluded with the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the six Dutch Caribbean islands, reaffirming their commitment to regional cooperation and to the continued development of DC ALFA as a sustainable regional platform. The MoU was signed by the Honorable Minister Geoffrey Wever of Aruba on May 28, 2026. On May 29, 2026, additional signatures were provided by the Honorable Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten of Sint Maarten, Commissioner Bruce Zagers of Saba, and Commissioner Leerdam of Sint Eustatius. Bonaire is expected to sign the agreement in the coming week, as its representative was unable to attend the conference due to personal circumstances.

The 2026 DC ALFA Conference underscored the continued importance of regional collaboration in fostering a more resilient, self-sufficient, and sustainable future for the Dutch Caribbean. The renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) further demonstrates the commitment of the Ministers and Commissioners of the six Dutch Caribbean islands of the Kingdom to continue strengthening agriculture, fisheries, livestock development, and food security through the Dutch Caribbean Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Alliance (DC ALFA)

“One Purpose. One Commitment. One Future.”

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