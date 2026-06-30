Customs Sint Maarten intercepts 20 kilos of cocaine, two suspects arrested in the Netherlands

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Customs Sint Maarten intercepted 20 kilograms of cocaine during an inspection of an in-transit container vessel at Port St. Maarten on April 18, 2026. The seizure ultimately led to the arrest of two suspects in the Netherlands on suspicion of involvement in the importation of the narcotics.

The cocaine was discovered inside a sports bag concealed in an apparently empty container destined for the Netherlands. Following the discovery, the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten authorized the use of special investigative powers and requested Dutch authorities to continue the investigation.

The container vessel arrived in the Netherlands on May 5, 2026, where it was inspected by Dutch authorities as part of the ongoing investigation. The investigation was subsequently taken over by the HARC Team (Hit and Run Cargo Team), a multidisciplinary partnership comprising Dutch Customs, the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD), the Seaport Police, and the Dutch Prosecution Service.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of two suspects in the Netherlands. The narcotics have since been destroyed.

This case highlights the close cooperation between customs and law enforcement authorities within the Kingdom in combating international drug trafficking and disrupting criminal networks that seek to use maritime cargo routes for the transport of illegal narcotics.

No further information can be provided at this time in the interest of the ongoing investigation.

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