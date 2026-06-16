Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) strengthens cultural partnerships across the SSS Islands

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) recently concluded a working visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and Sint Maarten, strengthening relationships with cultural stakeholders, supporting project development and exploring new opportunities for cultural investment across the region.

The visit culminated in two key highlights on Sint Maarten: the introduction of the Fonds op Naam (FoN) concept to the business community and the presentation of the 2026 CCG Culture Prize to EPIC (Environmental Protection in Sint Maarten).

Throughout the week, the CCG team met with artists, cultural organizations, heritage practitioners, educators and community leaders through a series of information sessions, project consultations and stakeholder meetings across the three islands.

Supporting Cultural Development

On Saba and St. Eustatius, discussions focused on heritage preservation, storytelling, cultural education, youth engagement and the performing arts. The meetings generated strong interest in CCG funding opportunities and are expected to result in several new project applications in the coming months.

The program also included a visit to the Historic Trail at The Quill National Park on St. Eustatius, highlighting the lasting impact of previously supported heritage initiatives.

Introducing the Fonds op Naam Concept

A key milestone of the visit was the introduction of the Fonds op Naam (FoN) concept to representatives of the Sint Maarten business community.

Through presentations and personal testimonials, participants explored how private-sector philanthropy can contribute to the preservation and development of culture and nature on the island. The session generated valuable discussions and several follow-up meetings with interested companies, reflecting growing interest in new forms of cultural philanthropy.

Celebrating Cultural Excellence

Another highlight was the presentation of the 2026 CCG Culture Prize during a special ceremony at Holland House Beach Hotel.

The award was presented to EPIC (Environmental Protection in Sint Maarten) in recognition of its outstanding contribution to the protection and preservation of Sint Maarten’s natural, cultural and historical heritage.

The ceremony was attended by the Governor of Sint Maarten, His excellency, Mr. Ajamu Baly, members of the EPIC Board, representatives of the CCG Board and invited stakeholders from across the cultural sector. The event celebrated the important role organizations such as EPIC play in safeguarding the heritage and identity of Dutch Caribbean communities for future generations.

Looking Ahead

The working visit reaffirmed the value of direct engagement with cultural communities across the Dutch Caribbean. Through project support, stakeholder engagement, recognition of excellence and innovative funding initiatives, CCG continues to strengthen the cultural sector and create opportunities for future generations.

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