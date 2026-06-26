CPS: Stay cool and hydrated during Caribbean Heat Season

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is urging residents to take precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families during the current period of extreme heat being experienced across the country.

The Caribbean Heat Season runs from June to October with the extreme months being August and September.

When daytime temperatures hover around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, this increases the risk of heat-related illnesses. Heatwaves are among the most dangerous natural hazards affecting communities worldwide and can have serious consequences for public health, particularly when high temperatures persist over an extended period.

CPS reminds the public that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion, heat stress, heat stroke, and other heat-related illnesses. In severe cases, these conditions can result in hospitalization or even death if not recognized and treated promptly.

Certain groups are especially vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat because their bodies adjust to high temperatures more slowly. These include infants and young children, adults over the age of 65, individuals who are overweight, persons who perform strenuous physical activities outdoors, and those living with chronic medical conditions.

Persons with kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, sickle cell disease, mental health conditions, heart disease, or circulation disorders face an increased risk of heat-related illness. CPS advises individuals with chronic health conditions to consult their physician regarding any medications or medical concerns that may affect their ability to cope with extreme heat and humidity.

Heat stress occurs when the body’s natural cooling system is unable to effectively regulate body temperature. While the body normally cools itself through sweating, excessive heat and humidity can make this process less effective, causing body temperatures to rise rapidly. Extremely high body temperatures can damage vital organs, including the brain, heart, and kidneys.

CPS encourages family members, caregivers, neighbors, and friends to check regularly on vulnerable individuals, particularly older adults, persons living alone, and those with chronic illnesses. At-risk individuals should be monitored at least twice daily for signs of heat-related illness. Infants and young children require even more frequent supervision during periods of extreme heat.

To reduce the risk of heat-related illness, CPS recommends the following safety measures: Stay indoors or in a cool, shaded environment during the hottest hours of the day; Spend time in air-conditioned or well-ventilated spaces whenever possible.

If air conditioning is not available at home, consider visiting public places such as shopping centers, libraries, community facilities, or the homes of family and friends where cooler conditions are available; Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing.

Drink water frequently throughout the day and do not wait until you feel thirsty; Aim to drink at least two liters of water daily, or more if engaging in outdoor activities; Avoid unnecessary strenuous physical activity, particularly during peak daytime temperatures.

Use sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher when outdoors; Wear a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and seek shade whenever possible; and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight.

CPS also advises residents to avoid excessive consumption of sugary beverages and alcoholic drinks, as these can contribute to dehydration. Very cold drinks should also be consumed with caution as they may cause stomach discomfort or cramps.

Because heavy sweating can result in the loss of important salts and minerals, sports drinks may help replace electrolytes lost through perspiration. However, individuals who are on low-salt diets or who have diabetes, high blood pressure, kidney disease, or other chronic conditions should consult their healthcare provider before consuming sports drinks or taking salt supplements.

Pet owners are also reminded to ensure that animals have access to plenty of fresh drinking water and shaded areas throughout the day. Pets can also suffer from heat-related illnesses when exposed to excessive temperatures.

“A cool or shaded environment remains one of the strongest protective measures against heat-related illness,” CPS stated. “Even a few hours each day in a cooler environment can significantly reduce the risk of serious health complications caused by extreme heat.”

The Collective Prevention Service encourages all residents to remain vigilant during periods of high temperatures and to take the necessary steps to stay cool, stay hydrated, and protect vulnerable family members and friends.

Persons experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, excessive sweating, nausea, confusion, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, or loss of consciousness should seek medical attention immediately.

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