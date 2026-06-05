CPS Marks World Environment Day 2026 and Highlights Climate Change as a Public Health Challenge 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), joins the international community in observing World Environment Day 2026 on Friday, June 5 2026, calling attention to the growing impact of climate change on public health, communities, and the environment.

This year’s World Environment Day theme focuses on climate change and is accompanied by the global call to action #NowForClimate, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The campaign emphasizes the urgent signals that the Earth is sending through rising temperatures, extreme weather events, sea-level rise, biodiversity loss, and environmental degradation, while encouraging individuals, communities, businesses, and governments to take meaningful action.

As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), Sint Maarten is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. Increasingly warmer temperatures, prolonged heat periods, drought conditions, stronger hurricanes, flooding events, and changes in disease patterns can all have significant implications for public health and community well-being.

Climate change is not only an environmental issue but also a public health concern. Rising temperatures can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, dehydration, and heat stress, especially among older adults, young children, outdoor workers, and persons with chronic medical conditions. Changes in rainfall patterns and temperature can also create favorable conditions for mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, and Zika virus.

In addition, extreme weather events can disrupt access to healthcare services, damage critical infrastructure, affect food security, and impact mental health and community resilience. Protecting the environment and addressing climate change are therefore essential components of protecting public health.

CPS encourages residents to take practical steps that contribute to a healthier environment and healthier communities. These include conserving energy and water, reducing waste, recycling whenever possible, properly disposing of litter, supporting sustainable transportation options, planting and maintaining trees and green spaces, and participating in community clean-up initiatives.

The public is also encouraged to remain informed about climate-related health risks and to take appropriate precautions during periods of extreme heat, heavy rainfall, or other weather-related events. Building resilience at the household and community levels will help Sint Maarten better prepare for future environmental and public health challenges.

“Every action, no matter how small, can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future,” CPS stated. “World Environment Day reminds us that protecting the environment is also about protecting our health, our livelihoods, and the well-being of future generations. The choices we make today can help create a safer, more resilient Sint Maarten tomorrow.”

As the world observes World Environment Day 2026, CPS encourages everyone to answer the call to act #NowForClimate by making environmentally responsible choices and supporting efforts that promote sustainability, climate resilience, and public health.

Since 1973, World Environment Day on June 5 has been the biggest international day for the environment. It is led by the United Nations Environment Program and is held annually to raise awareness about growing environmental concerns.

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