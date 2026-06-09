CPS Encourages Safe Food Handling Practices 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), joined the global community in observing World Food Safety Day 2026, celebrated annually on June 7, under the theme “From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere.”

This year’s theme highlights the importance of understanding the burden of foodborne diseases through data, research, and surveillance, and using that information to develop focused, effective, and cost-efficient solutions that protect public health.

Every day, people around the world are affected by illnesses caused by unsafe food. Food contaminated by bacteria, viruses, parasites, toxins, or harmful chemicals can lead to a range of health problems, from mild gastrointestinal illness to severe disease, hospitalization, long-term health complications, and even death. The social and economic impacts of foodborne illnesses also place a significant burden on healthcare systems, businesses, families, and communities.

According to international health organizations, collecting and analyzing data on foodborne illnesses is essential for understanding where risks exist and for implementing measures that can prevent future outbreaks. Accurate information allows governments, health authorities, food producers, retailers, and consumers to make informed decisions that improve food safety across the entire food chain.

The theme “From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere” reminds us that effective food safety measures begin with understanding the problem. By identifying the causes and sources of foodborne illnesses, public health authorities can develop targeted interventions that save lives, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the overall health and well-being of communities.

Food safety remains a shared responsibility. Everyone involved in the production, transportation, preparation, sale, and consumption of food has a role to play in ensuring that food is safe. From farmers and food manufacturers to restaurant operators, food vendors, supermarkets, and households, each step in the food chain contributes to preventing contamination and protecting public health.

CPS encourages residents to practice safe food handling measures at home by following these important food safety principles:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water before preparing or consuming food;

Clean food preparation surfaces, utensils, and kitchen equipment regularly;

Separate raw foods from cooked foods to prevent cross-contamination;

Cook foods thoroughly, especially meat, poultry, seafood, and eggs;

Store perishable foods at safe temperatures and refrigerate promptly;

Wash fruits and vegetables before consumption;

Discard food that appears spoiled, has an unusual odor, or has exceeded its recommended storage period.

Food business operators are also encouraged to maintain strict food safety standards through proper employee hygiene, sanitation procedures, temperature monitoring, and adherence to food safety regulations and best practices.

The Collective Prevention Service encourages all residents to make food safety a daily priority and to remain informed about practices that reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

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