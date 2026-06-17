CPS Encourages Men to Prioritize Preventive Health. Good health begins with prevention 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is encouraging men across Sint Maarten to make their health a priority by taking advantage of preventive healthcare services and regular medical check-ups during Men’s Health Month.

Men’s Health Month, observed annually in June, seeks to raise awareness about preventable health conditions affecting men and boys and to encourage healthy lifestyle choices that can lead to longer, healthier lives.

One of the most important messages of Men’s Health Month is the value of preventive healthcare. Many serious health conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, certain cancers, and kidney disease, can develop gradually and without noticeable symptoms. Regular health screenings and routine medical examinations can help detect these conditions early, when treatment is often more effective and health outcomes are generally better.

CPS notes that many men are less likely than women to seek medical attention unless they are experiencing symptoms or a health emergency. However, waiting until symptoms appear can sometimes mean that a condition has already progressed. Preventive healthcare focuses on identifying risk factors and health concerns before they become serious medical problems.

Men are encouraged to schedule regular visits with their healthcare provider and discuss important health screenings based on their age, family history, and individual risk factors. Routine health assessments may include blood pressure checks, blood sugar testing, cholesterol screening, weight management evaluations, and discussions about heart health and cancer prevention.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also an essential part of preventive health. CPS encourages men to adopt habits that promote overall well-being, including eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables, engaging in regular physical activity, getting adequate sleep, avoiding tobacco products, limiting alcohol consumption, and managing stress in healthy ways.

Preventive healthcare not only benefits individuals but also families and communities. When men take care of their health, they are better able to support their families, participate in community life, remain productive in the workplace, and enjoy a higher quality of life.

CPS also encourages family members, friends, employers, and community organizations to support and promote men’s health initiatives. Open conversations about health and wellness can help reduce stigma and encourage men to seek medical advice when needed.

“Men’s Health Month serves as an important reminder that good health begins with prevention,” CPS stated. “Taking time for regular check-ups and health screenings is an investment in one’s future. Early detection and healthy lifestyle choices can prevent many illnesses and help men live longer, healthier lives.”

As Men’s Health Month continues throughout June, CPS encourages all men to take proactive steps toward protecting their health and to speak with their healthcare provider about preventive care and recommended health screenings.

Persons seeking additional information should contact their family physician or CPS at telephone numbers: 542-1570 or 542-1222.

Like this: Like Loading…