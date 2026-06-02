CPS Advises Persons with Respiratory Conditions to Take Precautions during Sahara Dust Events 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), is advising residents and visitors, particularly those with respiratory illnesses, to take precautionary measures during periods of increased Saharan dust activity.

During this time of year, Saharan dust plumes become more prevalent across the Caribbean region and can affect air quality in Sint Maarten.

These dust events can pose health risks, especially for small children, older adults, and individuals with underlying respiratory and cardiovascular conditions.

Persons living with asthma, allergies, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other breathing-related illnesses may experience worsening symptoms when Saharan dust concentrations are elevated. Common symptoms may include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, eye irritation, and allergic reactions.

CPS encourages the public to stay informed by monitoring daily weather updates and advisories issued by the Sint Maarten Meteorological Department (MDS).

Information regarding the movement and expected impact of Saharan dust plumes can be obtained by visiting the MDS website at meteosxm.com or through its Facebook page at facebook.com/sxmweather.

To reduce exposure to Saharan dust particles, CPS recommends the following precautionary measures:

Stay indoors as much as possible when dust concentrations are high;

When outdoors, wear a properly fitted protective mask, such as a KN95 mask;

Use a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filter indoors to help improve air quality within homes and workplaces;

Individuals who use medications for asthma or other pulmonary conditions should carry their medications at all times and use them as prescribed by their healthcare provider;

Seek immediate medical attention if experiencing significant breathing difficulties or worsening respiratory symptoms;

For less severe symptoms, allergy medications such as antihistamines and steroid nasal sprays may provide relief. Persons should consult their physician or pharmacist regarding appropriate treatment options.

CPS reminds the community that taking preventive measures during Saharan dust events can help reduce health complications and improve overall well-being.

Persons with chronic medical conditions are urged to remain vigilant and to follow the advice of their healthcare providers.

The Collective Prevention Service will continue to monitor public health concerns associated with seasonal environmental conditions and encourage the public to stay informed through official government and meteorological information channels.

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