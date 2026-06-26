Court Imposes 28 and 21-Year Prison Sentences: “Justice for Sheldon Johnson”

By Nathaly Evertsz



KRALENDIJK – The Court of First Instance has convicted Anthony Wilson and Rudolfo van Henningen of the murder of Sheldon Johnson. Wilson was sentenced to 28 years in prison, while Van Henningen received 21 years. In doing so, the court fully followed the sentences requested by the Public Prosecution Service. Both convicted men showed no emotion as the verdict was delivered.

Inside the courtroom, however, emotions ran high. As the judge announced the sentences, Johnson’s relatives and loved ones broke down in tears. “We will never get Sheldon back, but justice has prevailed,” family members said afterwards. On Saba and Sint Maarten, relatives and friends followed the verdict through a live video connection.-

From denial to conviction

From the outset, both Wilson and Van Henningen denied any involvement in the killing. They maintained that they had merely seen a mysterious “shadow man” running away and insisted they had nothing to do with the shooting. Their lawyer argued that the prosecution’s case was based largely on assumptions.

The court reached a very different conclusion. Four key questions guided its deliberations: Was the “shadow man” the shooter? Was Wilson that individual? What exactly was Van Henningen’s role? And was there sufficient evidence to prove premeditated murder?

According to the judge, the surveillance footage, combined with the forensic evidence, left no room for any other conclusion. The so-called “shadow man” was Wilson. Gunshot residue was found on his clothing, backpack and glove, and the court found no plausible alternative explanation.

The court also ruled that Van Henningen’s role was far greater than he had claimed. The judge concluded that the two men acted together, monitored the victim and coordinated their actions. As a result, Van Henningen was convicted as a co-perpetrator of the murder rather than someone who merely assisted afterward.

In addition, Wilson was convicted of the attempted murder of Carti, Johnson’s partner, as well as possession of cocaine.

When explaining the sentence, the court used strong language. Sheldon Johnson, the judge stated, was cowardly shot from behind, after which efforts were made to conceal the truth. The court also emphasized the irreparable suffering the murder caused Johnson’s partner, family, friends and the community of Saba.

Compensation

The family’s claims for compensation for emotional damages were declared inadmissible. Caribbean Netherlands still has no legal provision allowing relatives to claim affection damages in criminal proceedings. The family may still pursue compensation through civil litigation.

Carti was awarded US$5,000 in damages. The remainder of her claim was also declared inadmissible and can only be pursued through a civil court.

Wilson and Van Henningen have 14 days to file an appeal against the judgment.

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