Continuation urgent Public Meeting of Parliament to address the recent allegations of integrity breaches concerning the Prime Minister’s involvement in the affairs of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on June 10, 2026.

The Public meeting, which was adjourned on May 27, 2026, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs will be returning to Parliament to provide answers to questions posed by the Members of Parliament in the first round.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Prime Minister addressing the recent allegations of integrity breaches concerning the Prime Minister’s involvement in the affairs of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) (IS/926/2025-2026 dated April 7, 2026)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

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