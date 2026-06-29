Continuation Central Committee Meeting of Parliament to discuss the Draft National Ordinance Budget 2026

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 29, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on June 26, 2026, will reconvene on Monday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2026 (Landsverordening begroting 2026) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-192)

Draft National Ordinance establishing the budget of the Country of Sint Maarten for the fiscal year 2026 (National Ordinance Budget 2026) (Parliamentary Year 2025-2026-192)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

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