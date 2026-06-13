Home Headlines & Top Stories COCI urges businesses to update records and settle fees to avoid deregistration

COCI urges businesses to update records and settle fees to avoid deregistration

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PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten –  Businesses that fail to keep their Chamber registration up to date may place their legal operating status at risk, the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) has warned.

COCI is calling on all business owners to review their records in the Trade Registry and ensure that their information is accurate, complete and current. This includes updating changes in business address, contact information and importantly, settling annual registration fees in a timely manner.

Businesses with outstanding registration fees are urged to settle their accounts as soon as possible, either by visiting the COCI office or by using the available online payment facility.

Maintaining current and complete registration is a legal requirement and a fundamental component of operating a business on the island. Up-to-date records not only support transparency and good governance, but also enable businesses to access financing, participate in tenders, and engage in formal economic activities locally and internationally.

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