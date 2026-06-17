Clear prioritization needed to accelerate the introduction of the security and protection system on Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Council emphasizes that security is an indispensable condition for a well-functioning judicial process. A recent review inspection shows that Sint Maarten still does not have an integrated system for the security and protection of authority figures, other individuals, objects and services. This while the security threats in society are increasing. Clear prioritization for an accelerated commitment to the introduction of such a system is therefore necessary.

Rationale

The Council has observed for years that the need for safety and security on Sint Maarten is growing. Increasing gun violence, threats from organized crime, relational violence, juvenile delinquency and threats against victims and witnesses make it clear that extra protection is necessary in some situations. Against this background, the Council conducted a review inspection in 2025 on the follow-up to eight previous recommendations on security and protection.

Previous findings

In 2014, the Council found that the protection of authority figures was insufficiently regulated at the legislative level. It also turned out that not all parties involved were aware of their legal responsibility. At the time, security was organized differently for each situation, without a fixed implementation structure. The Council then made three recommendations to address these bottlenecks.

A new inspection followed in 2016, in which the Council concluded that other individuals and objects may also need protection in the event of serious or concrete threats and possible violence, especially in relation to the security of the criminal justice system and the judicial process. In response to this, the Council formulated five recommendations.

Current state of affairs

The recent review inspection shows that the situation has remained practically unchanged until recently. More than ten years after the inspection into the security of authority figures and nine years after the inspection into the security and protection of individuals and objects, most recommendations have still not been implemented or have only been partially implemented. According to the Council, Sint Maarten still lacks an integrated system for security and protection.

At the same time, the Council sees that steps are now being taken towards the construction of such a system. According to the review inspection, a solid start has been made, but further development and implementation require specialized expertise and sufficient policy capacity at the KPSM and the Ministry of Justice. It is precisely on these points that the available capacity is limited. In addition, according to the Council, the structural shortage of financial, material and human resources within the government of Sint Maarten poses a serious risk to the progress of the plans. The Council believes that by setting clear priorities, the necessary progress can be made despite the existing constraints.

Appeal

The Council therefore calls for the swift implementation of the recommendations that are still outstanding, as well as for the timely provision of the necessary resources. Only with a structural and integrated approach can the safety of those involved and the protection of the judicial process be guaranteed in the long term.

Council website

The full inspection report and all other publications of the Council are available digitally on the website: https://www.raadrh.com/

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