Central Committee Meeting of Parliament to discuss the Draft National Ordinance Budget 2026, other Financial Legislation, and the Composition of Travel Delegations

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten, – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on June 26, 2026.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Goedkeuring Eindverslag Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake het toezicht op virtuele activa dienstverleners (Ontwerplandsverordening toezicht virtuele activa dienstverleners) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-188) (IS/527/2025-2026 dated January 7, 2026)



National Ordinance containing rules on the supervision of virtual asset service providers (National Ordinance on the Supervision of Virtual Asset Service Providers) (Parliamentary Year 2025– 2026–188) Goedkeuring Eindverslag Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake oversight door de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (Ontwerplandsverordening oversight op systemen in het betalings- of effectenverkeer) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-189) (IS/528/2025-2026 dated January 7, 2026) National Ordinance containing rules concerning oversight by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (National Ordinance on Oversight of Systems in the Payment or Securities Settlement System) (Parliamentary Year 2025– 2026–189) Goedkeuring Eindverslag Ontwerplandsverordening houdende regels inzake de clearing- en settlementsystemen in de monetaire unie van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (Ontwerplandsverordening toezicht beheerders FMI-systemen) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-190) (IS/529/2025-2026 dated January 7, 2026) National Ordinance containing rules concerning clearing and settlement systems in the monetary union of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (National Ordinance on the Supervision of Operators of FMI Systems) (Parliamentary Year 2025– 2026–190) Approval composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to attend Curacao Flag Day celebrations on July 2, 2026 (IS/1158/2025-2026 dated June 11, 2026) Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to attend the 250th Statia Day Celebration on November 16, 2026 (IS/1122/2025 -2026 dated May 28, 2026) Approval of composition delegation and provision for the President of Parliament to attend the 48th Conference and the 19th Presiding Officers and Clerks Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic Region Conference from August 30 – September 5, 2026, in Jamaica (IS/1168/2025-2026 dated June 12, 2026) Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2026 (Landsverordening begroting 2026) (Zittingsjaar 2025-2026-192) Draft National Ordinance establishing the budget of the Country of Sint Maarten for the fiscal year 2026 (National Ordinance Budget 2026) (Parliamentary Year 2025-2026-192)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament

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