CARIBBEAN AIRLINES INTRODUCES DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN TORONTO AND GUYANA

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, – Caribbean Airlines is pleased to announce the introduction of daily non-stop flights between Toronto and Georgetown, Guyana, effective July 1, 2026, providing customers with greater flexibility and convenience just in time for the peak summer travel period.

The expanded schedule comes at a time when travel demand between Canada and Guyana continues to grow, driven by strong business, leisure and family travel. The daily service will offer increased capacity and more travel options for customers while supporting tourism, trade and economic activity between the two countries.

Caribbean Airlines’ CEO Ag., Varma Khillawan, said: “Guyana remains one of the airline’s most important and fastest-growing markets. The introduction of daily Toronto to Georgetown flights reflects our commitment to meeting customer demand and strengthening connectivity between Guyana and North America. Whether travelling for business, leisure, education or to reconnect with family and friends, customers will now benefit from greater flexibility and convenience throughout the summer season and beyond.”

The enhanced service also supports Guyana’s continued economic expansion and growing international profile, while facilitating travel for members of the Guyanese diaspora residing in Canada. As the region’s leading carrier, Caribbean Airlines continues to invest in its network and fleet to provide reliable service and seamless connections across the Caribbean, North America and South America.

Customers can book flights via the Caribbean Airlines website, Mobile App, Reservations Call Centre, ticket offices and travel agents.

Flight Schedule Effective July 1, 2026

FLIGHT ROUTE FREQUENCY BW 616 Georgetown (GEO) – Toronto (YYZ) 9: 20 AM DAILY DEPARTURE BW 617 Toronto (YYZ) – Georgetown (GEO) 4: 50 PM DAILY DEPARTURE

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