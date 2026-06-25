BUDGET 2026 SUBMITTED TO PARLIAMENT: GOVERNMENT COMMITS TO HIGHER STANDARDS, GREATER ACCOUNTABILITY, AND TIMELY DELIVERY

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Finance announces that the Draft Budget 2026 has officially been submitted to Parliament for consideration, marking an important milestone in Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen fiscal discipline, improve public financial management, and advance a more policy-driven approach to national development.

The 2026 Budget projects total revenues of Cg. 647.1 million and total operating expenditures of Cg. 635.9 million. It further provides for Cg. 164.6 million in capital investments aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving public services, and advancing national development priorities. Government also projects Cg. 5.28 million in loans to third parties and authorizes the Minister of Finance to enter into loan agreements for capital investments of up to Cg. 42.11 million.

On the revenue side, Government projects Cg. 478 million from taxes, Cg. 16 million from permits, Cg. 62 million from fees and concessions, and Cg. 91 million from other income sources.

The consolidated interministerial budget for 2026 amounts to approximately Cg. 608 million across the seven ministries. The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport receives the largest allocation at Cg. 126 million, followed by Justice at Cg. 114 million. The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor is allocated Cg. 109 million. The Ministry of Finance receives Cg. 91 million, General Affairs Cg. 90 million, TEATT Cg. 41 million, and VROMI Cg. 37 million.

Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs acknowledged that the submission of Budget 2026 came later than originally intended.

“First and foremost, I must acknowledge that Budget 2026 was submitted later than it should have been. This is not the standard we should be operating under as a Government, nor is it the standard our people deserve. We expect taxes to be filed on time, obligations to be met, and rules to be followed. That expectation is valid and necessary for a functioning society. However, we must also be willing to apply that same standard to ourselves. Delays in the budget process affect planning, procurement, project execution, and ultimately the delivery of services to the people of Sint Maarten.”

The Minister noted that the delay does not reflect an unwillingness to deliver, but rather the complexity of preparing a national budget while simultaneously implementing a more rigorous approach to public financial management through policy-based budgeting.

Budget 2026 represents the first phase of Government’s transition toward a policy-based budgeting framework. The approach strengthens the link between public spending, policy objectives, and measurable outcomes, ensuring that public funds are allocated with a clear purpose and intended impact.

“Policy-based budgeting moves us beyond simply allocating funds and toward measuring results. Every Caribbean guilder entrusted to Government should be linked to a policy objective, a national priority, and a tangible benefit for the people of Sint Maarten. At the same time, good governance requires honesty about both ambition and capacity. Our national budget cannot simply be a wish list of expenditures. We must ensure that our priorities are realistic, achievable, and matched by our ability to execute them effectively.”

As the first budget prepared under this framework, Budget 2026 served as a pilot project for a more rigorous and policy-driven approach to budgeting. While the transition contributed to delays, it also highlighted opportunities to strengthen coordination, improve planning, and refine the budget preparation process across Government.

The Minister emphasized that these lessons have already been applied to the 2027 budget cycle, which began earlier this year and is progressing according to schedule.

“Budget preparation is not the responsibility of the Ministry of Finance alone. It is an inter-ministerial commitment. Every ministry has a responsibility to submit timely, accurate, and well-prepared policy and financial inputs, while the Ministry of Finance consolidates these into a national framework. The budget process is only as strong as the collective effort behind it. I don’t like to speak in terms of failure. I prefer to speak in terms of lessons.

Budget 2026 was a shared lesson. Budget 2027 must be a shared success. Thanks to the commitment and cooperation of ministries across Government, Budget 2027 is currently on track for timely submission.”

Preparations for Budget 2027 began in February of this year following the approval of the budget parameters by the Council of Ministers. Ministries have already submitted their policy-based budget proposals, and the Ministry of Finance is currently finalizing its review before submission to the Council of Ministers.

“Budget 2027 reflects a higher standard of planning, coordination, and discipline. Our objective is clear: to submit the budget on time while continuing to improve the quality of the budget process. Strengthening public financial management is not a one-time effort. It is an ongoing commitment to better governance, greater accountability, and stronger public trust.”

The Budget aligns with the National Development Vision 2020-2030 and the Governing Program 2025-2028, with priorities including governance reform, public service improvement, economic resilience, digital transformation, social protection, environmental sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Government acknowledges that while the economy is projected to grow by approximately 2 percent in 2026, external risks such as global economic volatility, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, and climate-related shocks remain significant considerations. Internal capacity and resource constraints within the public sector also continue to present implementation challenges.

The Minister expressed appreciation to the Council of Ministers, Secretaries-General, Financial Controllers, Department Heads, and civil servants who contributed to the preparation of Budget 2026.

The Draft Budget 2026 will now proceed to Parliament for review and deliberation.

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