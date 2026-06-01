Brug To the people of Sint Maarten,

I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of you for the overwhelming support, kind words, prayers, phone calls, messages, and encouragement over the past few days.

I would also like to thank the Members of Parliament who took the time to carefully review the facts, listen to the debate, and vote according to their conscience.

While the outcome was not what many had hoped for, I leave with my head held high, knowing that I served the people of Sint Maarten to the best of my ability and always acted with the country’s best interests at heart.

I must also apologize to those whose calls, messages, comments, and emails I have not yet been able to respond to personally.

The outpouring of support has been far greater than I ever anticipated, and I am honestly overwhelmed by the love and encouragement being shown. I will do my best in the coming days, and perhaps even weeks, to read every message and personally thank as many people as possible.

Please know that your support means more to me than words can ever express.

This is not goodbye. It is simply the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.

Continue believing in Sint Maarten, continue standing up for what is right, and continue holding all of us in public office accountable.

You will see me again soon.

With gratitude,

Richinel Brug

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