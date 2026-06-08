Bonaire Has Its Own Democratic Deficit — PBNO Roadmap Offers Concrete Solution

BONAIRE — During the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO), the Expert Group on the Democratic Deficit of the Kingdom established that the Caribbean voice is structurally insufficiently heard in The Hague. The Platform Boneiru Nobo i mas Outónomo (PBNO) endorses this analysis and emphasizes that the democratic deficit of the autonomous countries of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten differs from that of the BES islands, but shares the same core: Caribbean citizens have insufficient influence on decisions that directly affect their lives.

For the autonomous countries, the problem lies in the limited influence on Kingdom Acts and the Council of Ministers. For Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, direct representation in the House of Representatives is lacking. Although the BES islands are part of the Netherlands, they have no Member of Parliament of their own and no constituency of their own. Permanent representation in The Hague and Brussels can strengthen advocacy, but it does not replace democratic representation. As long as residents do not have a direct voice in national decision-making that affects them, the democratic deficit will persist. Consequently, policy is still too often made ‘about them’, rather than ‘with them’.

On Bonaire, this democratic deficit has tangible consequences. Despite recommendations from the Thodé Commission and previous improvements, many households remain under pressure. Nibud calculated that low-income households will lose purchasing power again in 2025, and this will be no different in 2026, while poverty on the island remains high. Without effective democratic influence, sound recommendations remain vulnerable and structural accountability is lacking.

The PBNO Roadmap 2025-2035 offers a concrete answer for Bonaire. Central to this is the Bonaire Equality Index (BGI), a measurement tool that tracks the degree of material equality. In addition, the Roadmap provides for an independent Equal Rights Commission, annual reports to the Island Council and the House of Representatives, and international involvement via the UN and CARICOM. Furthermore, through two Regional Deals, €80 million in additional investments is proposed for sustainable development, education, and cultural heritage.

The culmination of the Roadmap is an informed referendum in 2035. After demonstrable efforts to achieve material equality over a period of ten years, the population will have the opportunity to express its opinion on the constitutional future of Bonaire. Four options are being explored in this process: an improved status quo, a form of far-reaching autonomy modeled after Åland, Status Aparte within the Kingdom, or full independence. The Roadmap emphasizes that a free choice is only possible once citizens first have equal opportunities and security of livelihood.

The PBNO Roadmap 2025-2035 has been elaborated in a scientifically substantiated book containing the complete methodology of the Bonaire Equality Index, financial analyses of the various constitutional options, and an implementation plan. The book presentation will take place soon.

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