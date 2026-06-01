Bilateral meeting advisory bodies SER and CESC.

Philipsburg — On Thursday, 21 May 2026, the Social Economic Council (SER) welcomed a delegation from its sister institution, the Conseil Économique, Social et Culturel de Saint-Martin (CESC). The delegation, led by CESC President, Ms. Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu, comprised 2nd Vice president, Ms. Evelyne Fleming, 4th Vice president, Mr. Romeo Piper, Board member Ms. Audrey Claxton, CESC members, Ms. Clara Brander and Ms. Marie-Angèle Coudrieu. Director of CESC, Mrs. Malaika Bell-Maxwell was also present.

The delegation from CESC was welcomed by Mr. Gerard Richardson, Secretary-General of the SER. The meeting represented another important milestone in strengthening cooperation and fostering closer institutional ties between the two advisory bodies. It builds upon the initial first meeting between the SER and CESC, which took place on December 5th, 2025. The second meeting reflects the shared commitment of both organizations to enhancing dialogue and collaboration on matters of mutual interest.

During his presentation, Mr. Richardson explained that the SER is currently awaiting the appointment of its Board as well as the enactment of new legislation governing the nomination and appointment process for representatives of employers’ and employees’ organizations. He noted that the proposed legislation is intended to establish clear, transparent, and objective criteria, firmly anchored in law, for the selection and appointment of the business sector and unions representatives.

In response, CESC President Ms. Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the SER, emphasizing the importance of maintaining close cooperation and further strengthening the relationship between the two advisory bodies.

Furthermore, the president explained that the CESC serves as the fourth institutional pillar of Saint-Martin and plays a key role in participatory democracy. The president expressed that CESC represents civil society and is mandated to advise and supports the Collectivité of Saint-Martin in its decision-making processes, always with a view to promoting the general interest of the population.

The CESC is composed of 23 members drawn from civil society and is organized into specialized committees. Through its General Commissions and Plenary Assemblies, the Council regularly deliberates on matters of public interest and issues formal opinions adopted by a majority of its members. Its membership comprises representatives from professional organizations, trade unions, associations, and other civil society groups that contribute to the economic, social, and cultural development of Saint-Martin, thereby ensuring that a broad range of perspectives is reflected in its advisory work on the Northern side of the island.

In closing, both organizations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation and agreed to collaborate on matters of mutual interest. As part of this partnership, the SER and the CESC will work jointly on issues affecting both Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin and will seek opportunities to exchange knowledge, expertise, and best practices.

The two secretariats further agreed to prepare and present a joint report to the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and the Government of Sint Maarten, addressing shared challenges and opportunities while promoting greater cross-border cooperation in the interest of the people of both territories.

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