Aruba strengthens its international position in a constantly changing world

ORANJESTAD, ARUBA – At the 3rd International Ombudsman Conference in Rome, held from May 26th to 29th, 2026, Ombudsman institutions, human rights experts, and representatives of public entities from around the world gathered to address how societies are responding to rapid social, technological, and democratic change.

The conference focused on the impact of digitalization and artificial intelligence (AI) on citizens’ daily lives, the protection of fundamental rights, and the safeguarding of accessible, transparent, and people-centered public services.

“The world is changing rapidly, but fundamental rights, human dignity, and accessibility must never come under pressure. That is why international cooperation is more important than ever,” states the Ombudsman of Aruba, Ms. Jurima Bryson, LL.M.

For Aruba, participation in the conference marked a significant international step. The conference provided an opportunity to actively position Aruba within the global Ombudsman network and to build enduring relationships with institutions from Europe, Africa, Asia, and North, Central, and South America.

In addition, relations within the Caribbean & Latin America Region were further strengthened, with a focus on intensifying cooperation, knowledge exchange, and institutional development.

Particular attention was also given to the role of youth in democratic processes, social participation, and the protection of rights.

A key outcome of the conference was the adoption of the Rome Declaration 2026, in which Ombudsman institutions worldwide reaffirmed their commitment to fundamental rights, institutional independence, and people-centered public services in an increasingly digital society. The Ombudsman of Aruba also signed this declaration.

Participation in the International Ombudsman Conference reinforces Aruba’s growing commitment to international cooperation, good governance, and institutional strengthening.

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