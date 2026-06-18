APS Announces Third Consecutive Pension Increase and Surpasses Cg 1 Billion in Assets

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – On June 11, the Algemeen Pensioenfonds Sint Maarten (APS) presented its clean audit report to the Minister of Finance, further underscoring the fund’s strong financial performance and long-term stability.

APS has announced a 0.92% pension increase, marking the third consecutive year that pensioners will benefit from indexation.

The increase is made possible by the fund’s healthy coverage ratio of 116.23% and is based on consumer price index data. The adjusted pension amount is expected to be paid in July 2026, with retroactive effect to January 2026.

The ability to provide consecutive pension increases reflects APS’s continued commitment to preserving the purchasing power of pensioners while maintaining the financial strength of the fund.

While APS remains in a strong position, future indexation will always depend on the fund’s financial health, economic conditions, and investment performance. APS has also reached a significant milestone, with total assets under management now exceeding Cg 1 billion. In addition, the fund recorded a positive financial result of approximately Cg 27 million for 2025, driven primarily by investment income and disciplined portfolio management.

Honorable Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs welcomed the continued positive results, noting the importance of a strong and sustainable pension system to the financial security of retirees and the overall resilience of Sint Maarten.

“These results demonstrate the importance of prudent financial management and a long-term approach to safeguarding pension benefits. A strong APS benefits not only today’s pensioners, but also the generations that will depend on the fund in the future,” said Minister Gumbs.

The Minister further noted that APS is exploring opportunities to strengthen and expand the pension system. Following a proposal by the Minister, APS is examining the possibility of increasing participation by government-related entities, with the objective of further enhancing the fund’s long-term sustainability and resilience.

“The ability to provide a pension increase for a third consecutive year while surpassing the milestone of Cg 1 billion in assets is a significant achievement for APS. These results reflect the confidence of our participants, the dedication of our team, and the strength of the governance and investment policies that guide the fund.

While we are proud of the progress achieved, we remain focused on the future.

APS continues to identify opportunities to strengthen the pension system, expand participation, and ensure that the fund remains resilient in an evolving economic environment. Our commitment extends not only to today’s pensioners, but also to the generations of public servants who will rely on APS in the years ahead.”

APS also continues to contribute to ongoing initiatives aimed at modernizing the regulatory and investment framework for pension funds within the monetary union, ensuring that pension funds remain well-positioned to navigate changing economic conditions while continuing to deliver value to participants and retirees.

Through sound governance, responsible investing, and prudent financial management, APS remains committed to protecting the retirement security of its members and delivering sustainable benefits for the people of Sint Maarten. See less

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