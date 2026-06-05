Anthony Wilson faces 28 years in prison for murder of Sheldon Johnson 

“Cowardly and unscrupulous”

KRALENDIJK – The Public Prosecution Service (OM) has demanded a 28-year prison sentence for Anthony Wilson for the murder of Saban firefighter Sheldon Johnson. Co-defendant Rudolfo van Henningen faces a 21-year prison sentence for alleged complicity in the crime.

Johnson was ambushed and shot dead on September 12, 2025. According to prosecutor Daan Smits, after the victim had been shot and fell to the ground, the gunman fired again.

Johnson’s partner, Carty, was also shot at during the incident. As a result, the suspects are being prosecuted for murder and attempted manslaughter. Wilson is additionally charged with possession of more than two kilograms of cocaine.

According to the prosecution, the investigation points to a disturbing scenario in which Wilson and Van Henningen had been making preparations for the murder of Johnson for several months before the fatal attack.

The prosecutor described the killing as a “cowardly and unscrupulous act” and stressed that murder is the most serious crime a person can commit.

The case has deeply affected the community of Saba. Extra security measures were taken during the court hearing, while residents of Saba and St. Maarten followed the proceedings via live streaming.

Evidence

During the hearing, the prosecutor presented various pieces of evidence, including recovered surveillance footage, DNA traces found on clothing discovered in a concealed backpack, and gunshot residue detected on the hands of both suspects. The prosecution also referred to recorded conversations between the defendants.

Another notable aspect of the investigation is that Wilson consulted ChatGPT several months before the murder about various scenarios related to homicide. Van Henningen also used ChatGPT, including for inquiries about emigrating to Canada.

The prosecution considers these searches to be among the indications included in the case file.

“I am innocent”

Wilson and Van Henningen continue to deny any involvement in the murder. Their attorney argued for full acquittal, stating that it cannot be established with certainty who fired the fatal shots.

On behalf of the victim’s relatives, compensation of $27,933 was requested for Johnson’s family. An additional claim of $27,933 was submitted for his partner, Carty.

However, the Public Prosecution Service asked the court to declare the claims inadmissible, arguing that they concern emotional or affection damages, a form of compensation that, according to the prosecution, is not recognized under Bonaire’s legislation.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on June 25, 2026.

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