Home Headlines & Top Stories Amid an uncertain external environment CBCS maintains a cautions monetary policy stance 

Amid an uncertain external environment CBCS maintains a cautions monetary policy stance 

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Willemstad/Philipsburg – On June 18, 2026, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten  (CBCS) decided to maintain its monetary policy stance unchanged. This decision reflects two  considerations. On the one hand, the monetary union continues to benefit from a strong  external position, with gross official reserves providing import coverage of more than five  months. On the other hand, the ongoing uncertainty surrounding developments in the Middle  East and their potential spillover effects on commodity and financial markets, as well as  resulting implications for the monetary union warrant a cautious approach. Given these  divergent developments, the decision is to remain consistent with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s  (Fed) June decision to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged. In the  current environment, the CBCS will continue to closely monitor domestic and international  developments and will adjust its monetary policy stance if necessary.

Despite a more challenging global landscape and increased market volatility, gross official  reserves have continued to increase strongly in 2026. Following a rise of Cg 402.4 million in 2025,  gross official reserves further increased by Cg 485.0 million through June 1st, 2026. As a result,  the import coverage has remained comfortably above the benchmark of three months, reaching  5.5 months by the end of May 2026. The external position is expected to remain solid throughout  the remainder of the year, with the import coverage projected at 5.3 months at year-end and  gross official reserves expected to increase by Cg 302.2 million over the course of 2026.  

Notwithstanding the monetary union’s solid external position, the outlook remains subject to  substantial risks, particularly on the external front. The conflict in the Middle East continues to  pose risks to global supply chains and trade routes, leading not only to higher energy prices but  potentially also to increased insurance premia and freight costs. Although the recently announced  framework agreement between the United States and Iran may reduce these risks and result in  lower-than-anticipated average oil prices, the situation remains fragile and uncertain. In an  environment of elevated geopolitical risks, international oil prices could remain high for an  extended period, increasing the monetary union’s import bill and exerting pressure on gross  official reserves through higher foreign exchange outflows. 

In addition to developments in the Middle East, ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the war  in Ukraine, continue to contribute to global uncertainty. Furthermore, uncertainty surrounding  global trade policies, with ongoing tariff disputes and legal challenges, reduce predictability and  weigh on investment and economic activity. At the same time, renewed inflationary pressures  stemming from higher commodity prices could prolong the period of restrictive monetary policy  in the United States, with potential repercussions for global financial conditions and economic  growth.

These risks warrant a cautious monetary policy stance and support maintaining the monetary  policy stance of the CBCS in line with that of the Fed, given the peg of the Caribbean guilder to  the U.S. dollar. On June 17, 2026, the Fed left its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged  at 3.50% to 3.75%, citing persistent inflationary pressures and heightened uncertainty surrounding  the economic outlook. Against this backdrop, the CBCS decided to keep its pledging rate  unchanged at 4.25%, thereby maintaining a spread of 50 basis points above the federal funds rate. 

Finally, the CBCS maintained the reserve requirement percentage at 18.50%, given the persistent  excess liquidity in the banking system. It will also continue to offer attractive rates on its weekly  auctions of certificates of deposit (CDs) to encourage banks to retain excess liquidity domestically,  thereby safeguarding the monetary union’s foreign exchange position. These policy decisions are 

supported by the monetary union’s solid foreign exchange position and reflect a prudent, forward looking approach in an uncertain global environment.  

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