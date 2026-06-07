All Kingdom Delegations Back Wescot-Williams’ Proposal to Strengthen IPKO

THE HAGUE, Netherlands – Chairlady of Parliament, Sarah Wescot-Williams, has welcomed the unanimous support of all Kingdom delegations for a proposal aimed at strengthening the role and effectiveness of the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation (IPKO).

Speaking during the June 5, 2026, IPKO meeting in The Hague, Wescot-Williams called for a renewed focus on improving the functioning of the parliamentary platform itself, while continuing to address the major issues affecting the countries of the Kingdom.

“I am extremely pleased that all delegations embraced the proposal,” Wescot-Williams said. “IPKO has proven its value over the years as a forum for dialogue and cooperation. However, like any institution, it must continue to evolve if it is to remain effective and relevant.”

In her address to Parliamentarians from Aruba, Curaçao, the Netherlands, and Sint Maarten, Wescot-Williams emphasized the importance of collaboration, understanding, and mutual respect as the foundation of a strong Kingdom partnership. At the same time, she did not shy away from highlighting several issues that continue to require the attention of all four Parliaments.

Among these were the longstanding concerns regarding the democratic deficit within the Kingdom, the need to finally complete the Kingdom Dispute Regulation, and the importance of meaningful dialogue and consultation on matters related to the Kingdom’s slavery past and reparatory justice.

“Strengthening the Kingdom relationship requires more than goodwill alone,” Wescot-Williams stated. “It requires the courage to address difficult issues openly and honestly. The democratic deficit, the dispute regulation, and the legacy of slavery are not matters that can remain on the sidelines. They require continued parliamentary attention and engagement from all four countries.”

Wescot-Williams noted that recent developments surrounding the United Nations vote on a resolution concerning slavery, the transatlantic slave trade, and reparatory justice underscored the importance of consultation and communication within the Kingdom.

“The strength of IPKO lies in bringing elected representatives together to exchange views, build understanding, and seek common ground,” she said. “At a time when important Kingdom issues demand dialogue and cooperation, we must ensure that this platform is operating at its fullest potential.”

She described the broad support received from the delegations as a positive signal that parliamentarians across the Kingdom recognize both the value of IPKO and the need to continuously improve the mechanisms that facilitate cooperation.

According to the Chairlady, the discussions in The Hague were marked by a constructive spirit and a shared commitment to strengthening parliamentary engagement throughout the Kingdom.

“The support demonstrated that, despite our different perspectives and national interests, there is a common understanding that stronger cooperation begins with stronger dialogue,” she said. “That is precisely what IPKO was created to foster.”

Wescot-Williams expressed confidence that the renewed focus on the operation and effectiveness of IPKO will contribute to more meaningful parliamentary cooperation, greater mutual understanding, and a stronger and more balanced Kingdom partnership.

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