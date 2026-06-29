A new chapter for a Caribbean law firm built on relationships, collaboration and community

Willemstad, Curaçao – After expanding to Bonaire last year October and following the successful establishment of offices on Saba and Sint Maarten, DEJONG has officially opened its newest branch in Curaçao. The official opening ceremony, held on Friday evening, June 26, brought together government officials, members of the judiciary, business leaders, clients, colleagues, family and friends to celebrate another milestone in the firm’s regional growth. The evening reflected not only the opening of a new office, but the continued realization of a vision that began not too long ago on the smallest Caribbean island within our Kingdom, Saba.

The ceremony celebrated the firm’s journey, its people and its commitment to the communities it serves. Guests were welcomed by Branch Manager Ms. Lisandra Figaroa, followed by speeches from Attorney Dagmar Daal, Attorney Valya Pantophlet, keynote speaker the Honorable Mr. Patrice Gumbs, Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) of Sint Maarten, business acquisitions and client relations partner Ms. Cece Pinet, and finally DEJONG founder Mr. Gerald Simmons – de Jong, before unveiling of the new office logo took place.

Ms. Cece Pinette, business acquisitions and client relations partner at DEJONG, delivered what many of the guests described as the most moving moment of the evening. Speaking from personal experience as a cancer survivor, she announced DEJONG’s donation to the In Her Shoes Foundation — a Curaçao-based organization founded by Ms. Alicia Alba van der Dijs, dedicated to walking alongside women facing a breast cancer diagnosis. “I know what it means to face that diagnosis — the fear, the uncertainty, and the profound gratitude for anyone who shows up and says: I see you, and I am here,” Pinette told the audience. “That is exactly what the In Her Shoes Foundation does.”

DEJONG founder Gerald Simmons – de Jong joined Pinette in front, and together they presented the donation cheque to Ms. Alicia Alba van der Dijs, in her capacity as founder of In Her Shoes, and Ms. Janice da Costa Gomez. Accepting the cheque with quiet grace, Ms. van der Dijs addressed the gathering briefly sharing with the guests that she felt overwhelmed by the support shown to the foundation. It was a moment that captured, in a single gesture, DEJONG’s conviction that a law office does not exist in isolation from its community. As Pinette put it: “Justice and care go hand in hand.”

A vision that started on Saba

In his closing address, founder Gerald Simmons – de Jong reflected on the firm’s remarkable journey. What began as a one-man practice operating from a small farm on Saba has, in only a few years, grown into a regional law firm with offices throughout the Dutch Caribbean. Speaking in both English and Papiamentu, Simmons – de Jong described the opening as proof that consistency, resilience and integrity can transform even the smallest beginnings into something meaningful. “Curaçao is not simply another office,” he told guests. “It is a bridge between islands, between legal systems, a bridge within our Kingdom, and between it’s people. It is our commitment that DEJONG is here to stay.“

He further reflected on the values instilled by his Indonesian mother, and growing up in a semi-immigrant household, which taught him that every opportunity should be met with hard work, integrity and excellence, reminding guests that success is rarely built on perfection, but on perseverance and character.

Returning home

Attorney Dagmar Daal, who recently joined DEJONG after many years of legal practice throughout the Caribbean, described the opening as a deeply personal homecoming.

Having started her legal career in Curaçao more than a decade ago, she reflected on returning to the island to help build what she described as “a truly Caribbean law firm.”

She observed that while many firms traditionally expand from the larger islands outward, DEJONG had followed the opposite path—growing from the smallest island in the Kingdom towards Curaçao.

“It reminds us that where you start does not determine where you can go,” she remarked. “What matters is having the courage to begin.“

A firm built by people

Speaking on behalf of the Sint Maarten office, Partner Valya Pantophlet reflected on the rapid growth of DEJONG since its establishment in 2023. She emphasized that although the firm’s name appears above every office entrance, DEJONG’s success belongs to the many professionals who have believed in a shared vision and worked together to build something lasting. Pantophlet highlighted the firm’s core values of integrity, excellence, accessibility, innovation and service, while emphasizing that every client who enters a DEJONG office is treated not simply as a client, but as part of the firm’s extended family.

Solution-oriented legal practice

The keynote address was delivered by the Honourable Patrice Gumbs, Minister of VROMI of Sint Maarten. In an inspiring speech, Minister Gumbs reflected on what distinguishes DEJONG within the legal profession. He praised the firm’s solution-oriented philosophy, noting that the practice of law should not merely revolve around litigation, but around helping people resolve complex issues in a practical and sustainable manner. He commended DEJONG’s strong emphasis on mediation, careful preparation, collaboration, strategic thinking and attention to detail, observing that the firm’s approach demonstrates that excellent legal representation is built not only on legal expertise, but equally on understanding people, building trust and working together towards meaningful solutions. His remarks echoed the firm’s guiding philosophy of placing relationships at the centre of legal practice while remaining firmly focused on achieving results.

Focused on relationships. Driven by results.

With the opening of its Curaçao office, DEJONG now maintains a permanent presence across Curaçao, Sint Maarten and all three BES islands. Since its establishment in 2023, the firm has continued to distinguish itself through its combination of commercial law, government administrative law, legislative drafting, mediation and strategic legal advisory services. Across every jurisdiction in which it operates, the firm’s philosophy remains unchanged: Legal excellence begins with understanding people. “Our work has never simply been about winning cases,” said founder Gerald Simmons – de Jong. “It is about building relationships, creating trust, solving problems and leaving every client, every organisation and every community stronger than we found it. That is what DEJONG stands for. That is what we are bringing to Curaçao.“

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