2025 Profit Tax Return Deadline June 30

Philipsburg – The Inspectorate of Taxes reminds all businesses that the deadline to file and pay their 2025 Final Profit Tax Return is Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Returns must be submitted to the Tax Administration Office, located in the Vineyard Building, between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Payments can be made via bank transfer to WIB XCG Account 324800-03 or USD Account 324800-05, or to RBC XCG Account 8200000005425048 or USD Account 8200000403930461. Alternatively, payments can be made in cash at the Receivers’ Office on Pond Island.

Taxpayers requiring additional time to file their Profit Tax Return may submit a request for an extension no later than June 30, 2026. Extension requests must be submitted individually for each taxpayer and accompanied by a completed Extension Request Form.

The 2025 Final Profit Tax Return Form and the Extension Request Form are available for download on the Tax Administration’s website at www.tax.sx

For additional information or assistance, taxpayers may contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, or email taxinfo@sintmaartengov.org.

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