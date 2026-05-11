Wanted notice in the “Alligator” investigation into the double murder of March 02nd, 2026 

SUSPECT IN ALLIGATOR CASE IS ALSO WANTED FOR MULTIPLE MURDERS IN US VIRGIN ISLAND.

BACK MAY 2025 USVI POLICE ALSO ISSUED AN ARREST WARRANT FOR HIM

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) are issuing a wanted notice as part of the ongoing “Alligator” investigation into the double murder that took place on Sint Maarten on March 2, 2026.

Two people were killed in this shooting: Damien Sylvester, originally from Trinidad, and Ms Denisha Delancy from the United States. The investigation indicates that this was a cold-blooded killing targeting Damien Sylvester. It appears that Denisha Delancy was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In this case, one suspect is currently in pre-trial detention on charges of complicity in these murders. However, the suspected shooter is still at large.

The shooter has been identified as Brent Dain Danglade, born on 25 March 1977 in Trinidad and Tobago. He has since changed his name to John Dawn Emmanuel, born on 25 March 1977

The investigation reveals that the suspect is known for regularly altering his appearance. The attached photographs show what he may currently look like, what he looked like at the time of the offence, and how he has been depicted in previous wanted notices. In addition, the suspect has an elongated tattoo on the inside of his right forearm. The exact meaning or image of this tattoo is as yet unknown.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office and KPSM are aware that Brent Dain Danglade, alias John Dawn Emmanuel, may have received assistance from people associated with the male

victim following the murder. KPSM is currently conducting an active investigation into this.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public are urged not to approach him themselves, but to contact KPSM immediately via the police number +1 721-542-2222, the anonymous tip line 9300 or via the usual emergency numbers.

Any information, however small, may be of importance to the investigation.

*** Since May 2025 the same Fugitive Brent Dain Danglade / John Emmanuel is wanted in US Virgin Island for murder. ***

WANTED PERSON

Name: Brent Dain Danglade / John Emmanuel Age: 48 Alias: Small Brent Hair: Low Cut Sex: Male Race: Black / Spanish Height: 5ft 7″ Complexion: Light Skinned Built: slim Built, 175 lbs

This individual is wanted for questioning in a recent murder on Tortola. He is considered a serious threat to public safety and is known to be armed and extremely dangerous. He has also been associated with kidnapping, extortion, and multiple murders, and should not be approached under any circumstances. Members of the public are being urged to lock and secure their vehicles, boats or vessels, and homes to reduce opportunities for victimisation or their properties being accessed or used by this individual. The public is again strongly advised not to confront, approach, or assist this suspect under any circumstances. Persons with any information regarding his whereabouts are kindly asked to contact the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339 or 368-9593.

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