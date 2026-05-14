URSM BOARD RESPONDS TO MINISTER BRUG’S STATEMENTS IN PARLIAMENT

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Board of the Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM) has taken careful note of the statements made by Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richinel Brug during Tuesday’s meeting of Parliament and believes it is important to address the matter in a responsible and balanced manner.

The Board categorically rejects the allegations directed at the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina regarding abuse of power, intimidation, bullying and interference in ministerial affairs. These accusations are reckless, unfounded and do not accurately reflect the facts or the manner in which this government has conducted itself.

The statements made in Parliament created an incorrect and damaging narrative against both the Prime Minister and URSM, one that risks undermining public confidence in the institutions of government at a time when the country requires stability, maturity and responsible leadership.

“The Prime Minister has consistently carried out his responsibilities within the framework of the law, the Constitution and the collective responsibilities of the Council of Ministers,” the URSM Board stated. “Disagreements on policy or administrative matters should never be distorted into accusations that unnecessarily damage reputations and create public mistrust.”

The Board finds it deeply unfortunate that sensitive internal governmental matters were discussed publicly in a manner that appeared more focused on political sensationalism than constructive governance. While every minister has the right to raise concerns through the appropriate channels, public accusations of this magnitude must be grounded in facts and handled with care and responsibility.

URSM also strongly rejects any attempt to portray the party or its leadership as engaging in wrongdoing through speculation, insinuation or selective narratives. The Board believes that the people of St. Maarten deserve honest leadership, factual discussions and solutions-oriented governance — not emotionally charged statements that fuel division and instability.

The Board also wishes to make clear that the issues concerning Minister Brug are not matters that arose overnight or in recent weeks. The Board has been actively engaged on these matters for an extended period and has not remained idle or indifferent regarding documented concerns, including matters relating to conflict of interest and compliance with Article 54 of the Landsverordening Materieel Ambtenarenrecht (LMA).

The Board further notes that the fact that it chose not to litigate these matters publicly should not be interpreted as inaction. On the contrary, extensive discussions, meetings and written communications have taken place internally since the beginning of 2025 in an effort to responsibly address concerns while preserving the integrity of the government and avoiding unnecessary public spectacle.

“We have consistently chosen the path of internal engagement, professionalism and restraint in the interest of the country,” the Board stated. “The absence of public commentary should never be mistaken for inactivity or acceptance.”

URSM confirms that it listened carefully to the statements made in Parliament and that the drafted response to Minister Brug’s March 30, 2026 correspondence will be amended accordingly to rebut several of the narratives and claims presented publicly. The Board maintains that it possesses documentary evidence that contradicts a number of the misleading and wrongful statements made during Tuesday’s parliamentary session.

At the same time, the Board emphasized that it intends to maintain the same level of professionalism and discretion it has exercised throughout this process by continuing to address these matters through the appropriate channels rather than exposing sensitive communications and internal discussions unnecessarily in the public domain.

The Board also categorically rejects any suggestion or implication that the URSM Board dictates governance matters or interferes in the lawful execution of ministerial responsibilities and statutory processes.

“The URSM Board does not sit and dictate governance matters, nor does it direct or determine decisions related to statutory entities or appointments,” the Board stated. “Any attempt to suggest that the Board instructed or influenced decisions regarding the SZV CEO process is completely false, misleading and without merit.”

The Board emphasized that ministers carry constitutional and legal responsibilities within their respective portfolios and are expected to act accordingly within the framework of the law and established procedures. URSM maintains respect for the independence of governance structures and rejects efforts to politicize or distort internal discussions into narratives of improper political interference.

The Board further wishes to remind all elected officials and political stakeholders that politics and governing are not about today or tomorrow alone. Leadership is about long-term vision, consistency, stability and protecting the democratic institutions that serve the people of this country.

“Political leadership must always be exercised with the understanding that today’s adversaries may become tomorrow’s partners in the continued service of the people of St. Maarten,” the Board stated. “Reckless public attacks, personal accusations and politically charged narratives may create temporary headlines, but they do not contribute to sustainable governance or nation-building.”

URSM believes that political leadership requires discipline, wisdom and the understanding that governance is ultimately about nation-building, not personal conflict. The current political climate unfortunately reflects that some Members of Parliament are operating in silos, disconnected from the reality that politics evolves and circumstances change, often requiring future cooperation, dialogue and mutual respect in service of the country.

The Board also notes that political organizations, like any institution, experience periods of growth, transition and internal adjustments over time. Every political party in St. Maarten’s history has encountered moments where differences in vision, approach or alignment resulted in changes to membership or leadership dynamics. This is neither unusual nor unique to URSM.

“As parties evolve and governance responsibilities increase, there will naturally be moments where individuals no longer align on direction, priorities or governing philosophy,” the Board stated. “Such developments are part of the democratic and political process and should not be exaggerated or misrepresented as instability or crisis.”

The URSM Board also makes it clear that the continuous unfounded attacks against the Prime Minister are duly noted and will be addressed accordingly through whatever due process or course of action may ultimately become necessary.

Despite the ongoing distractions and political noise, URSM remains fully committed to responsible governance, integrity, transparency and maintaining stability for the people of St. Maarten. The party remains focused on addressing the real issues affecting the country and continuing the work necessary to secure a stronger future for all.

Like this: Like Loading…