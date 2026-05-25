Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament to address the recent allegations of integrity breaches concerning the Prime Minister’s involvement in the affairs of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA)

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten– The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on May 25, 2026.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Monday at 15.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Prime Miniter and Minister of General Affairs will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Deliberations with the Prime Minister addressing the recent allegations of integrity breaches concerning the Prime Minister’s involvement in the affairs of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) (IS/926/2025-2026 dated April 7, 2026)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

Like this: Like Loading…