Urgent Public Meeting of Parliament to address the lack of confidence in the Minister of VSA, and other Parliamentary matters 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in an Urgent Public meeting on May 29, 2026.

The Public meeting is scheduled for Friday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) will be in attendance.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents Advice on a Report from the Committee of Parlatino Matters regarding the First Vice Chairmanship of a Parlatino Committee (IS/962/2025-2026 dated April 15, 2026) Ratification of admission of the Parliament of Sint Maarten as an Associate Member of ParlAmericas (IS/1107/2025-2026 dated May 27, 2026) The lack of confidence in the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) (IS/988/2025-2026 dated April 21, 2026)

Agenda point 4 was requested by MP C.L. Wever, MP V.C. Jansen-Webster, and MP F.A. Meyers

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx

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