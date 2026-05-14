UPDATE SABA MISSING PERSON: Search for Mr. Erik Matthijsen is ongoing

UPDATE 6:00pm Thursday 14/05/2026

SABA — We wish to inform the public that the search for Mr. Erik Matthijsen is ongoing. Despite extensive search efforts carried out since this morning Mr. Matthijsen has not yet been located.

Through camera footage analysis, the search area has been confirmed, while allowing other trails to be ruled out. With this and information from the trail searches, the search area has been narrowed down to the region between Middle Island and the Sulphur Mine Trail.

The Ladder Bay trail will be reopened from tomorrow morning for public use.

All identified trails within the search zone have been checked, including probable off-trail routes and viewpoints. Several experienced teams, with guidance from the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), have participated in these operations.

Specific coastal areas have been searched from the sea with the assistance of the Coast Guard vessel and drones, while aerial teams checked below and around the trails, using the helicopter from the contractor involved with the Mount Scenery Tower Project. Additionally, the DASH patrol airplane was also utilized by the Coast Guard to provide aerial footage.

To ensure the safety of all involved, there will be no ground search during the night. Our search efforts are continuing until night fall. Thermal imagery handheld cameras and drones are utilized in these efforts, as temperatures drop. This allows search teams to more effectively identify heat signals as they focus on more defined areas within the search zone. Ground searches will continue in the morning.

We once again remind the public that no one is advised to enter the trails in the search area or conduct independent searches. This is essential for everyone’s safety.

“Last night, our crisis team convened and were able to arrange the use of thermal imaging drones throughout the night,” said Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. “The teams conducted searches, beginning very early and continuing throughout the day. This evening, the drones will once again be utilized. Our teams remain fully dedicated to finding Mr. Matthijsen and will continue again tomorrow morning.”

We also extend our sincere gratitude to all safety and crisis partners involved in this operation, including KPCN, BKCN, the Ministry of Defence, the Coast Guard, Marines, the National Crisis Center, the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, the Saba Conservation Foundation, and especially all volunteers involved.

Source: https://www.sabagov.nl/management-organization/office-of-communication-public-relations/public-notices/update-2-missing-hiker

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